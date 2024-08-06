How to protect against cloud DDoS attacks

Many organizations continue to experience DDoS attacks, which lead to disruption of business applications and services in the cloud. Malicious actors often initiate DDoS attacks to flood networks, systems and applications with more traffic, connections or requests than they can handle. Cloud DDoS protection is a must-have control to ensure network and application continuity and resilience.

As companies migrate to the cloud and rely more on cloud services, they realize the added threat of DDoS in cloud service environments. These threats are similar to traditional on-premises environments but differ in two ways. First, cloud DDoS attacks can lead to higher costs due to an increase in cloud service utilization. Second, many teams need more assistance from cloud service providers (CSPs) compared to the traditional DDoS response that may rely on a combination of in-house and ISP response.

Let's look at how CSPs provide cloud DDoS defenses and what companies should look for from them to ensure minimal business impact following an attack.

How CSPs provide cloud DDoS protection To combat cloud DDoS threats, leading cloud providers offer DDoS protection services that can help protect cloud accounts and tenants in a wholly native and integrated solution. AWS offers its AWS Shield service for DDoS protection, while Microsoft Azure offers Azure DDoS Protection and Google Cloud has the Cloud Armor DDoS protection service. While CSPs offer basic DDoS protection free of charge, most advanced services, such as customized traffic controls and incident support, come at an additional cost. Providers' standard plans are included for all tenants and defend against the most common, frequently occurring network and transport layer DDoS attacks that target sites and applications. The advanced plans, however, have additional features, including the following: Additional capacity for large DDoS events.

Native integration with web application firewalls and other network security controls.

Forensic and historical reporting.

Assistance from the CSP's incident response teams.

Limited cost protection for charges incurred during an attack. As the outermost layer of a defense-in-depth network protection model, cloud DDoS protection services can help improve the availability and resiliency of the entire cloud network infrastructure. Some organizations opt for DDoS coverage with content delivery network providers, such as Cloudflare and Akamai. But cloud-native DDoS protection is getting better all the time, and more organizations consider these services as viable options.