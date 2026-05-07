5 leading enterprise password managers to consider

Enterprise password managers are must-have tools for organizations of all shapes and sizes. While consumer-based password managers are good for users' personal lives, enterprise security and desktop administrators require more comprehensive password managers that offer greater security, control and visibility across the entire organization.

Let's examine the key features to evaluate in enterprise password managers and look at five leading product options.

What to look for in an enterprise password manager While both consumer and enterprise password managers securely store user passwords, offer encryption and support MFA, enterprise password managers also offer stronger security features for controlling access to enterprise systems, enforcing policies and mitigating credential-based risks. When evaluating enterprise password managers, consider the following features: Secure storage and retrieval of passwords.

Enterprise password policy enforcement, such as password length and strength requirements, and generation of new passwords that meet those guidelines.

Password synchronization across each user's devices and applications.

Secure password sharing, for those cases where password sharing is permitted.

Notification when a password has likely been compromised.

Centralized administration and reporting.