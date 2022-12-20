What enumeration attacks are and how to prevent them

Ransomware and other malware-based attacks continue to make headlines, but that doesn't mean they deserve all the attention. Another threat security teams need to be aware of is user enumeration attacks.

What is an enumeration attack? Enumeration attacks happen when malicious actors brute-force access to web applications. Attackers often use credentials exposed in previous breaches or social engineering scams to attempt access to other websites and applications where users may have used the same login information. If successful, attackers may gain access to personally identifiable information (PII) of customers and employees. They can then sell the PII on the dark web or use it to attack their victims, for example, by draining their bank accounts or making charges on their credit cards.

How does an enumeration attack work? The majority of enumeration attacks target the databases of web-based applications. Such attacks most often occur on the app's main login page. When conducting an enumeration attack on a login page, attackers observe how the web application reacts to a brute-force entry attempt: If the reaction is a "username not found" message, attackers know the username isn't in that particular database.

If the reaction is a "password is incorrect" message, attackers know the username exists within the database and that they can continue to brute-force attack that application.

If the reaction is a "username and/or password not found" message, attackers are unsure which credential is correct, if either. Enumeration attacks can also be conducted against "forgot password" and "forgot username" forms in applications.