3 software testing sample test cases, with templates

Test cases are the foundation of the software testing process. They define specific conditions, inputs and expected outputs to test a specific feature or functionality.

Software testing, through test cases, helps teams identify bugs during development cycles, provide higher-quality releases for customers and ultimately build trust and loyalty. Through systematic checks on a detailed set of conditions, test cases ensure that an application meets the functional and quality expectations of customers at any given time.

Learn the core components of a good test case, the different types of test cases and best practices for writing them. Also, use the included samples and templates as a starting point for your own test plan.

What is a test case? A test case is a script -- in either plain language or code -- that defines both data and actions taken to prove application functionality works as expected. Each test case includes an overall objective followed by test steps or an explanation of the steps to take. Typically, most test cases include an objective, input, execution and an expected output or response.

What are test cases for? The main purpose of a test case is to validate features and functionality within a software application so that it works for a wide variety of users and systems. Essentially, test cases ensure that applications function as expected based on customer requirements and industry quality standards. For Agile application development teams, test cases also provide the following: Functional and training documentation.

Defect identification when test cases are re-executed on new code builds.

Blueprints for creating additional tests efficiently with reusable templates.

Status reports for how an application is performing during development. Test cases have specific objectives or purposes based on the test case type. The different types help organize testing into logical groups to provide complete application test coverage. Typical test case types include the following: Functional or feature.

Performance.

Unit.

Visual (UI).

Integration.

Security.

Usability.

Accessibility. QA testers group test cases into test suites or collections according to test execution needs. For example, during the development cycle, QA teams create test cases for functional or feature tests. Once the test case passes in a build, it moves into the regression test suite. Teams execute the regression test suite repeatedly prior to releasing a final build to customers. Teams create security test cases when they have the expertise. These might be automated, manual or both. Usability test cases ensure the application is user-friendly and intuitive for common user types. Accessibility tests verify that the application works for a wide customer base, including users with a range of disabilities, without requiring any special devices. Developers typically create unit tests and routinely execute them whenever they add new code or create a new application build. Unit tests -- as well as visual, integration and performance testing -- are considered a type of test automation and usually take the form of scripts. Many testing tools can automatically create visual, performance and integration test cases. After creating the test suite, QA testers can schedule automated tests according to the team's needs. For example, a team might create an automated API test in Postman or Selenium, then create test cases for the API and execute them as needed -- or schedule a test execution run. Many QA testing teams use a combination of manual testing and automated testing for increased coverage and overall test efficiency.

How to write test cases: Components of a test case Test cases involve specific components for identification, reusability and placement in the appropriate execution suites. Efficient test case management relies on the existence of the following components: Test case ID Use a unique identifier for each test case.

Test scenario Optional component that identifies a group of related tests. Note the customer requirement, if provided.

Test steps Test cases and scripts include a series of steps required for execution.

Prerequisites Any test data or connectivity required to execute the test.

Expected results Description of what should happen or what is expected to happen.

Actual results Description of what happens when test steps are executed. Usually only filled in when it differs from the expected results.

Test status Marks the test as passed, failed or blocked. Passed tests work as expected. Failed tests have one or more actual results that differ from the expected results. Blocked tests are tests that cannot be executed. Blocked tests might be blocked by defects or missing objects in the back end.

Test case components might differ depending on the type and style of test cases. The title of each section might also depend on a team's preferences. For example, "Prerequisites" might be changed to "Preconditions." Instead of "Expected results," some teams might prefer the term "Postconditions." Use the one that best fits the team.

How to write test cases Make sure to address the items in the following list to develop effective test cases. These steps will help QA testing teams and development teams test efficiently: Define the test's objective or specific purpose as a description of the test.

Ensure the test is traceable to requirements, user stories or defects where applicable.

Make tests reusable where possible to save on testing time.

Update test steps in alignment with the latest application changes -- this creates repeatable tests for ongoing execution.

Create clearly labeled test cases that teams can identify in large suites and reduce duplicate tests.

Use a common naming structure to keep test cases organized into logical groups.

Write straightforward step descriptions.

Keep steps small and focused.

Write steps that represent how known users will interact with the application.

Include all required prerequisite data or connectivity and where to find it, or how to get it set up. Additionally, consider the following best practices. Review test cases for consistency and clarity A new user following unclear steps verbatim can result in a false failure. Regularly check clarity and consistency in test cases as they evolve. Test cases are most effective when they are understandable and clear to anyone who picks them up. Be certain all the required steps are documented clearly. Experienced testers often skip over essential steps that they know are required, but new users don't. A new user following unclear steps verbatim can result in a false failure. Regularly check clarity and consistency in test cases as they evolve. Practice effective test case management Test cases tend to grow in numbers rather quickly during application development. As the application matures, the number of test cases makes them hard to find without a consistent and clear system of identification. Managing test cases is important for keeping them up to date and helping to reduce duplicate test creation. Use test management tools and naming conventions As is commonly the case in software development, there are tools to help track, update and organize test cases and suites. Most test management tools include status reporting and methods for organizing test suites. If tools are out of the question, then the team must define consistent naming and grouping practices so they can find and track tests manually.