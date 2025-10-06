Manage storage with log forwarding via rsyslog

Log files are a critical part of any Linux administrator's job. They enable sysadmins to detect failed hardware, misconfigured services and other indicators of a problem.

Today's network environments are more distributed than ever, so it's essential to find an efficient way to store and analyze log files. Accessing log files for compliance and service level agreements is also crucial.

The rsyslog service facilitates these capabilities by enabling centralized storage, sorting and retention of essential OS and application log files. It requires few resources and is reasonably easy to configure, making it a great option for managing remote server log files while being conscious of storage costs.

This article provides a scenario consisting of a central headquarters (HQ) server acting as a log file repository and multiple remote servers that forward log files to it. It includes configuration options and commands, making it easy to adapt it to your own environment.



Adapt the following sample scenario to match your own environment:

A centralized log repository server running Linux at the HQ location.

Remote branch office servers that will forward some or all log files to the server at HQ. In the scenario, the example remote server is named remote_server1 .

General rsyslog requirements Consider your central log storage server hardware components carefully. While rsyslog itself is a lightweight service, it can still stress the network and storage subsystems if many remote servers write to it simultaneously. Start with the following minimum hardware specifications: Two or more multi-core CPUs.

4 GB of RAM.

1 Gbps network connectivity. Storage is the key subsystem to consider. NVMe SSDs are a good standard choice for their speed and reliability. Disk configurations are also essential on this server. Begin by placing the Linux /var/log directory on a separate partition from the OS. Isolating the two to different physical storage devices reduces I/O competition. Finally, enable disk encryption to retain the security and privacy of the log file entries. You might need this encryption to satisfy compliance requirements. Some organizations could easily use a Raspberry Pi or similar single-board computer with high-speed storage attached to it for this role.

Evaluate the central rsyslog server Most enterprise-class Linux distributions include rsyslog by default. Use your distribution's preferred package manager to install or update rsyslog before modifying its configuration file. In this scenario, you're using a centralized HQ server. Branch offices forward their logs to this server, and most of your configuration will occur on this device. On Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Rocky, AlmaLinux and similar distributions, type one of these commands: dnf install rsyslog dnf update rsyslog On Debian, Ubuntu Server or similar distributions, type one of these commands: apt install rsyslog apt update rsyslog Start the service and enable it to start when the system boots with these commands: systemctl start rsyslog systemctl enable rsyslog

Configure the central rsyslog server Configure the central server to receive inbound log files from the remote servers. Start by backing up the default configuration file: cp /etc/rsyslog.conf /etc/rsyslog.conf.orig Next, open the /etc/rsyslog.conf file using a text editor, such as Vim or Nano. vim /etc/rsyslog.conf Determine whether you want the log transfers to occur using TCP or UDP. UDP is often acceptable, but TCP adds error handling and reliability. It also copes with network congestion more effectively, which might be important in high traffic scenarios. Uncomment or add the /etc/rsyslog.conf lines that match the following text: module(load="imtcp") input(type="imtcp" port="514") These lines specify TCP using the standard rsyslog port 514. However, you could configure custom port numbers on a per-remote server basis to better organize incoming data. For example, if you allocate port 10514 to remote_server1, you can then configure the central server to recognize data from that device by that port number. Modify the entry to: input(type="imtcp" port="10514") You will almost certainly need to maintain separate log file storage for each remote server. Use rsyslog rules to achieve this. This example separates logs by remote server name remote_server1, in this case: ruleset(name="remote_server1") { action(type="omfile" file="/var/log/remote/server1/%HOSTNAME%/%PROGRAMNAME%.log") } input(type="imtcp" port="10514" ruleset="remote_server1") Repeat this entry, modifying the server's name as appropriate for your environment. You can also customize the rulesets to direct service-specific logs to particular files. You must also configure the central server's firewall to accept the inbound network connections on TCP port 514. Use the following commands if your server supports firewalls: firewall-cmd --permanent --zone=public --add-port=514/tcp firewall-cmd --reload Modify these commands to match your desired zone and port requirements. Be sure to add the custom port numbers you might have chosen for each remote server. Finally, implement a management tool such as logrotate to archive the logs on the central server. Archiving is crucial to effectively managing log storage.

Configure the branch office rsyslog clients Setup is considerably easier on the remote servers at branch offices. If necessary, install rsyslog on each device. Edit the /etc/rsyslog.conf configuration file to either forward all logs or selected log files. To forward all logs using TCP, add the following line to the Rules section of the configuration file: *.* @@central_server:514 If you configured the central server for UDP connections, use a single @ character instead. If you're using custom port numbers to identify servers, set them instead of the default 514. Use the following settings to forward logs for specific services, such as FTP log entries: ftp.* @@central_server:514 Be sure to restart the rsyslog service after editing the configuration file by using the following command: systemctl restart rsyslog You can also modify the severity levels rsyslog writes to the log files. Here are the possible severities: emerg = 0 alert = 1 crit = 2 error = 3 warn = 4 notice = 5 info = 6 debut = 7 Review your configuration any time you make changes to these servers. Certain services add log file configurations to rsyslog. For example, the ubiquitous Apache web server relies on rsyslog and can forward its log files using this configuration. You might sometimes find it helpful to centralize Linux workstation logs in addition to server entries. They'll use a similar configuration. Note that macOS supports rsyslog, so you can also integrate those systems into your logging architecture. Since many network devices are Linux-based, consider adding them to this design.

Test the configuration Use the logger command to generate test messages from each remote server. Confirm that the messages arrived on the central server. Verify configuration file entries and firewall settings if you run into any issues.