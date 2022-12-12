Prep school uses Wasabi storage to protect student data

A prep boarding school that needed to protect student data found the answer through a combination of cloud storage and hyper-converged infrastructure software.

Wasabi Technologies' cloud storage, alongside software by HYCU and Nutanix, enabled the IT team at the Hotchkiss School, based in Lakeville, Conn., to back up and protect important educational data at a lower cost than cloud hyperscalers.

The 600-student preparatory school for grades nine through 12 supports a diverse student population from around the world, with dormitories spread across hundreds of acres. The distance the school's intranet needs to cover, the threats it needs to protect against, and the amount of data students and staff generate requires a mishmash of products focused on keeping costs down and data secure.

Many of these problems are solved through a combination of cloud products from Wasabi Technologies, Nutanix and HYCU, according to Kevin Warenda, director of IT services at the Hotchkiss School.

The setup is supported by a small IT team and an equally small budget, he said. "[Our setup] is predictable for budget purposes. It's very much like local storage in terms of performance."

Backups on a budget Educational facilities face unique IT challenges in that many struggle with smaller budgets and older hardware, said Scott Sinclair, practice director at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group. Many cloud products encourage looser hands on the budget, especially with data ingress and egress fees, or require up-to-date hardware, he said. Tools such as Wasabi can stabilize fluctuating costs and bring costs under control. "[Schools] are not at the forefront of cloud products," Sinclair said. "They're very much a distributed edge environment." Kevin Warenda Kevin Warenda Warenda said keeping costs low is a priority for the administration, but cost savings shouldn't supersede ease of use or data safety. "We have to set a budget in advance, and then we have to stick to that budget," Warenda said. "When looking at major cloud providers, where a lot of the costs could be variable ... that's where the challenge really comes in." The IT department's data management stack uses Nutanix's hyper-converged infrastructure to create and manage VMs while using HYCU to protect data on Nutanix. Backups and snapshots are then stored in Wasabi's object storage, further protecting the data with features such as immutability, which prevents changes to snapshots should anyone gain access to them. "Wasabi is low cost, [based] solely on how much storage you're using, with no other fees for accessing or restoring ... which makes it predictable for budget purposes," Warenda said. Most of these policies and controls for backups are made possible through HYCU, but setting up interoperability among the three software packages wasn't completely straightforward. Configuration changes still require manual input and can't be handled from just one piece of software. "It's not truly a single pane of glass, but it does function automatically," he said.