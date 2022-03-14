The role of NVMe network storage for the future

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a rapid adoption of work-from-home models and, in turn, presented the storage industry with a challenge: finding the right balance among speed, performance and cost in remote environments.

But the cost of performance and efficiency has always come at a premium, too. Many in the storage industry are turning to more efficient -- but more expensive -- storage hardware, such as SSDs, but enterprises still widely use HDDs due to their lower costs.

SATA and SAS storage interfaces keep costs low, but NVMe is poised to be "the name of the game" in storage going forward as the need for speed increases, said Silvano Gai, author of Building a Future-Proof Cloud Infrastructure from Pearson, in an interview with TechTarget. Organizations are adopting NVMe rapidly, specifically NVMe-oF, according to Enterprise Strategy Group research.

"NVMe was done as a reaction to SCSI, as an alternative to SCSI. That had nothing to do technically; it was more [of] a business and industry decision," Gai said. "The advantage of NVMe compared to SCSI is that, in NVMe, there is huge support for parallel operations and pending queue. And that, of course, dramatically increases the throughput when you go towards SSDs."

Capabilities for cloud and remote storage also help drive the rise of NVMe network storage. Large organizations like Facebook and Microsoft have begun to adopt NVMe cloud storage because of its higher IOPS and reduced latency. The protocol will likely expand across the industry in the coming years.



about the book. Click here for more informationabout the book.

Storage is "possibly the most natural candidate for disaggregation," Gai wrote in the book, as organizations look to lower latencies and more efficiently distribute storage resources. Separating compute from storage through disaggregation enables organizations to scale applications without losing performance.

Additionally, as data continues to grow in sheer volume, many have turned to the different NVMe protocol specifications, such as NVMe-oF, as they strive to remove inefficiencies and meet their ever-expanding storage needs, without sacrificing performance.



Below is an excerpt from Chapter 6, "Distributed Storage and RDMA Services," from Building a Future-Proof Cloud Infrastructure. In this chapter, Gai discusses remote storage, distributed storage, and the rise of SSDs and NVMe network storage. To view all of Chapter 6, click here.