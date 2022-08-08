Phison's new X1 controller to power Seagate SSD

Legacy HHD vendor Seagate continues to push its way into the flash memory market thanks to its partnership with Phison and the release of a new controller touted as being more performant and energy efficient.

Phison's configurable X1 SSD controller, which offers higher read performance at a lower energy due to its design, will become part of Seagate's Nytro enterprise SSD line to increase competition with other PCIe Gen 4 SSDs on the market.

Tom Coughlin, president of Coughlin Associates, said companies are looking for ways to achieve the highest possible performance using the lowest amount of energy in enterprise data center applications, as well as in mobile or client applications where battery conservation has become a priority.

"[Across industries] organizations are looking to get more done for less money," Coughlin said.

He said he also sees this as a market opportunity for both companies, which have partnered for more than five years by using Phison controllers in Seagate's current line of NAS and enterprise SSDs. This latest development gives Seagate a chance to serve markets outside of HDDs and Phison more exposure.

"Seagate picks up additional business, while Phison's technology is being used and gets a share of the revenue," he said.