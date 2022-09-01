StorPool tests high-end block storage software in AWS

Block storage specialist StorPool Storage will make its distributed storage software available through the AWS Marketplace for the first time since the product's initial release a decade ago.

The service, called StorPool on AWS, offers a high-performance option to enterprise customers with specialized needs and big workloads but few choices in this market. It is now available as a technology preview.

StorPool recently released a general update to the core StorPool software as well, adding two significant features: support for provisioning storage volumes using NVMe/TCP and support for running Network File Systems (NFS) servers in StorPool storage clusters.

The NVMe/TCP support lets storage administrators use software and a standard Ethernet connection to provision storage, adding additional flexibility to infrastructure configurations. NFS servers created in StorPool can provision up to 50 TB of file data within a cluster for workloads, such as video rendering and editing, according to the company.

Although StorPool may offer fast and available block storage for enterprises databases, the AWS version of the product could be a tough sell in a market that has historically kept data on premises. Scale-out block storage remains niche for specific enterprises migrating to the cloud, according to Dave Raffo, a senior analyst at Evaluator Group.

"I don't think it will fundamentally change [StorPool's] customer base," Raffo said.

An EBS competitor StorPool sells virtual storage array software that runs on any hardware. It enables distributed block storage for demanding database workloads on traditional hard drives, as well as flash and NVMe drives. The company typically sells to MSPs and managed private clouds that use VMs. Enterprise businesses that look to use block storage are potentially in industries with large and organized databases, such as those used for medical and financial applications, that those users wish to keep in a private cloud. Enterprises that need cloud block storage today may already use Amazon's Elastic Block Storage (EBS), but enterprises and MSPs might want to push storage speeds that much faster, said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting. Almost everybody is better than EBS. Marc StaimerPresident, Dragon Slayer Consulting "[AWS EBS doesn't] scale out," Staimer said. "It's not really designed for a large-scale implementation. Almost everybody is better than EBS." The performance of AWS EBS services is limited due to a lack of options for storage flexibility and movement, Staimer added. Many EBS volumes become dedicated to specific workloads, which can result in siloed storage.