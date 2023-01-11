Amazon S3 now encrypts data by default

New data stored in Amazon S3 will now be encrypted by default, a change that brings the largest hyperscaler in line with competitor policies.

S3, an object storage service, uses an Amazon server-side encryption called SSE-S3, which encrypts each object with a unique key and then encrypts the key itself. In the past, customers had to manually turn on SSE-S3; now, it's automatic. The change to encrypt by default comes at no additional cost to customers and is available as of Jan. 5 in all AWS regions, including those for AWS GovCloud and AWS China, according to an AWS blog post.

The encryption status of the approximately 280 trillion existing objects will not change, according to the cloud provider.

Making encryption the standard in S3 catches AWS up with Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform, which have defaulted to at-rest encryption for several years. Smaller private cloud services, including Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, have also provided at-rest encryption by default.

The change to S3 is a positive move to protect customer data, according to Dave Raffo, senior analyst at Evaluator Group. Customers expect data encryption by default, which has become an unofficial industry standard, and might assume incorrectly that S3 provided this same service.

"The big change is everything you send to S3 is being encrypted," Raffo said. "You get the benefits without having to upgrade. … The users are expecting and want it. Security is a hot topic nowadays."

Under lock and key Encrypting objects in S3 is not a new feature and has been available to AWS customers since 2011. SSE-S3 makes data housed in a storage system generally unreadable and unusable to humans unless translated with an encryption key. It places the management of object data encryption and the keys to access that data under the purview of AWS. Customers have additional encryption options when using SSE-S3 that include customer-provided encryption keys and use of keys through the AWS Key Management Service. "We heard early on [that] customers really wanted to enable encryption at rest," said Kevin Miller, vice president and general manager of Amazon S3. He noted that most objects created in the service typically take advantage of encryption features. But making at-rest encryption the default required additional testing to ensure no existing applications would break with the change, according to Miller. "When we make changes like this, we're super paranoid every customer application works normally," he said. "We never changed the bucket defaults. This is the first time we're doing that."