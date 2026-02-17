Can AI save the storage admin?

Intelligence and advice powered by decades of global expertise and comprehensive coverage of the tech markets.

Given the current surge in enterprise data spurred by widespread investment in private AI initiatives, we must acknowledge that traditional storage management is broken. Data has long been vital to business operations. But now, in the AI era, data must deliver valuable insights to unlock greater efficiency in all areas of the business while fostering customer engagement and generating new revenue streams.

Storage administrators face demands for greater scale and control over ecosystems that span multiple locations and cloud providers. Data locality, sovereignty, security and performance are all becoming higher priorities. Success for data storage administrators is no longer just about ensuring cost-effective capacity and the protection of data; it is also about being superior data stewards, ensuring the optimal performance, optimization and control of data while providing the right teams with the right data when they need it. Despite these increased demands, storage administrators are not getting the help they need in the traditional sense.

According to recent research from Omdia, a division of Informa TechTarget:

69% of organizations agree that the complexity of their organization's IT infrastructure environment slows IT operations and digital initiatives.

68% agree that data storage is a major pain point for their organization.

85% of storage administrators agree that they have taken on new responsibilities (or are under pressure to) to support their organization's digital transformation goals or initiatives.

While the rise in private AI investment is a catalyst for this need to rethink storage management, these complexity concerns are not localized solely to AI workloads or enterprise organizations pursuing private AI. The complexities of managing existing workload infrastructure, ensuring consistently optimized performance, ensuring availability and securing the environment steal cycles from administrators and create an opportunity cost to practically every business.

Traditional simplicity is not enough. For decades, storage vendors have promoted their traditional simplicity features. Every system is easy to use, and yet complexity increases every year. The challenge is that, at scale, managing a vast multitude of disparate "easy" systems creates compounding levels of complexity.