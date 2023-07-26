A primer for edge infrastructure deployments

The edge computing market is growing rapidly, driven by the need for real-time analytics, new edge technologies and rising costs in the public cloud.

But what is edge? There are many definitions of the edge, from remote offices and manufacturing sites -- sometimes called near edge -- to communications towers, IoT devices and autonomous vehicles -- sometimes called the far edge. Uses and workloads vary, including typical office productivity, collaboration apps and VDI.

To edge or not to edge? The key edge questions for IT are the following: Which applications should they run at the edge, which ones can they efficiently run in a public cloud and which should they run from a centralized data center? How does this affect the type of infrastructure required? The answers lie in the data: Data movement is expensive and time-consuming. The larger the volume, the more cost-effective it will likely be to store and analyze it where users create or ingest the data.

Data security is critical. This has been seen in frequent attacks on data. Edge sites may be more remote and vulnerable targets, yet privacy regulations may require data to be stored locally or at least in-country, necessitating strong digital and physical monitoring.

The true value of data lies in analysis for actionable and timely insights. Organizations can act on site-specific analytics immediately, while broader insights may come from post-processing in the cloud.

Video surveillance among top edge uses Additionally, AI is a key emerging edge use. It makes sense to process and store data coming in from edge devices and run inference analytics locally before transferring results back to a core data center or cloud. Examples include image recognition for defect detection on a manufacturing line, virtual customer experiences in a retail location or video surveillance to ensure worker safety in a warehouse. All of these require real-time edge processing and analysis. To illustrate, real-time video analytics in edge surveillance applications is expected to provide untampered and accurate results, such as the warehouse safety surveillance example in Figure 1. Data collection, storage and processing requirements should be specified within the application environment itself instead of applying general policies suited for cloud service providers or other on-premises infrastructures. In a real-time AI warehouse safety surveillance operation, performance metrics include accuracy of the AI inference model, real-time processing of the model with determined outcomes and system latencies that may affect time to outcome. To optimize these metrics, compute, memory and storage resources should reside at the same location where the data is captured, such as within a video surveillance system. Figure 1 shows an example deployment, where an organization deploys a network of video cameras in a warehouse safety application to avoid forklift injury. Figure 1. An edge device performs several functions in a typical video surveillance setup. In a video analytics edge deployment, compute, memory and storage resources need to be dynamic and scalable, as well as meet the performance goals of the application. At the edge data collector network -- in this case, video cameras -- sufficient embedded compute and memory resources need to be available for each camera and at the edge processing device.