Amazon thin client spurs conversation about replacing laptops

Amazon came to the thin client party this week when it introduced the Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client. But as cloud computing becomes the norm and chips become more powerful by the month, it's time to revisit an ages-old question: Can we now, finally, get rid of our work laptops?

Spoiler alert: Experts replied with a resounding "no," for the most part. Gartner analyst Sid Nag offered an "it depends," with caveats.

But methinks we are getting closer. Cloud application deployments, the engines that drive thin clients, are de rigueur. Even slow CPUs can work fast when a remote server does the data processing. These trends might pave the way for a laptop-less future just beyond the horizon.

Forrester Research analyst Andrew Hewitt said for that to happen, always-on connectivity will have to become a reality for providers, not just a goal. Also, new interfaces must emerge, such as voice input or wearables, that will enable workers to shed the mouse and keyboard and work more efficiently -- with less hardware.

"The interaction mode is going to have to change [and] the networking capabilities will have to be much more ubiquitous going forward if we're talking about a full laptop replacement," Hewitt said.

Today, thin clients can replace laptops for some workers, provided the connectivity is there.

"It serves a really good use case for a lot of businesses," Hewitt said. "If you have a great internet connection, the platforms are advanced enough that it is pretty much indistinguishable from a laptop experience. You're going to be able to have the computing power that you need, have access to all the applications, and you can run it on any operating system."

Laptops a heavy burden In the early '90s, some workers, including my own bosses, had to schlep around early Macintosh SE/30s -- with that heavy, built-in glass picture-tube monitor -- in a bag. The rig topped 20 pounds, counting the keyboard and mouse. Some others lugged IBM and Compaq "portable" pre-laptops in their aluminum cases, which weighed more than 30 pounds. As a cub reporter, thankfully, I was too low on my employer's org chart to deserve one of these $5,000 boat anchors. Notebooks -- the paper kind -- and pens were so much lighter. Until a few years ago, carrying a work laptop around was as fun as carrying a box of rocks, and it still kind of is. Apple impressed us with the 4.4-pound Duo in the 1990s, because everything else the average person -- or business -- could afford weighed more. Today's touchscreen ultrabooks from HP, Asus, Dell, Lenovo and others make the Duos look burdensome in comparison. Often made with tough, lightweight aircraft-aluminum chassis and weighing 2.5 pounds, ultrabooks also typically come equipped with terabyte solid-state drives that supplant heavier hard drives. But ultrabooks represent the state-of-the-art consumer or executive laptops. They're too high-end and expensive to deploy for the enterprise rank and file. Chances are, if you work from home, it's on a workhorse Dell Latitude laptop, pervasive in the business world, or one of its Lenovo or HP cousins. It likely weighs upward of 3 or even 5 pounds, with its plastic case and hard drive, like the 1990s Duos. They are designed to run forever with minimal IT maintenance, not to save our rotator cuffs as we run through airports on business trips. Manufacturers such as Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo and HP have also released hybrid tablet-PCs. Some have tablets that detach from the keyboard (called detachables), and some don't (convertibles). The tablets typically run on Windows or Android. These devices appear to be catching on in verticals where work is split between desk and other locations, such as healthcare; hospital caregivers can take the tablet on the go and connect back to the keyboard to update patient files at their desks. Detachables and convertibles look interesting, but are uncommon in most business settings. If you dumped truth serum down the gullet of an IT buyer and asked them why, they'd probably list the usual reasons: They cost too much, they require different or additional maintenance, or they don't serve a business need the workhorses already fill. What those of us who want to ditch the laptop need is a lightweight, secure touchscreen tablet loaded with all our work-mandatory apps. At home, we need a thin client that can drive a monitor or two, a keyboard, and a mouse. Better yet, something ultralight but ultracheap compared with ultrabooks. Best of all, a device that does both. Is that really too much to ask? No, it's not, Gartner's Nag said. He expects Google to release a Chromebook-based thin client device that works on Google Workspace, and for Microsoft to release a similar thin client Surface that works with Microsoft 365. They might not be called thin clients, but definitions blur as technology marches on. Effectively, they and the Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client will perform the same thin client jobs. Dell and HP both offer thin client hardware. With Amazon stirring the pot with its tiny-in-comparison device based on the Fire TV Cube, expect those sleeping hardware giants to catch up and release something smaller and nimbler than what they offer now. Tell me you wouldn't rather have a little Amazon WorkSpaces Thin Client cube for your home office -- powerful enough to drive a two-monitor setup -- than a workhorse laptop and docking station?