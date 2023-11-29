Amazon makes waves with a new… thin client?

It has been an interesting year to track Amazon WorkSpaces, especially coming off the 2022 release of Amazon WorkSpaces Core. This week, things got even more interesting.

A few months ago, Amazon reached an agreement with Microsoft to let customers run Office 365 on Amazon WorkSpaces workloads. Just last week, Amazon used its re:Invent conference to announce a new thin client that, frankly, is a surprising twist in an otherwise ho-hum thin client market that rarely releases anything that makes the front page of Slashdot.

The device, named the WorkSpaces Thin Client, is available directly from Amazon.com at a cost of U.S. $195. It can connect to a single screen as well as a keyboard, mouse and other USB devices (headsets, mics, etc.), in addition to an optional hub, which is nothing more than a USB 3.0 breakout hub with another HDMI port, allowing for connecting to multiple displays. That hub bumps the price up to $280.

Management is done via the AWS Management Console and adds another $6 per device per month.

I have some questions following the announcement, but before we get into that, here's what we know so far.

It's based on the Fire TV The new thin client is based on a collaboration across business units that combines the third-generation Fire TV Cube with a newly built thin client operating system called Fire TV enterprise edition. This translates to greater economies of scale and lets AWS deliver an inexpensive, yet still powerful device. It's actually a bit of relief that they didn't get lured in by the less powerful Fire Stick, though one could imagine seeing something like that in the future as its capabilities increase. By using the Fire TV Cube, users get the best possible experience using the Fire TV hardware out of the gate.

The specs are good, not great If you're familiar with the Fire TV Cube, you know the box itself is relatively small. It has Wi-Fi built in, as well as an HDMI, USB and an Ethernet port. Even with a single display, most users will likely need the model with the USB hub since the cube itself only has a single USB-A 2.0 port. I'm guessing Amazon tested this to ensure that USB 2.0 is enough for an additional monitor, webcam and other peripherals, so I don't see that being a show stopper. Support differs from the Fire TV Cube a little in that the Thin Client only supports 1080p resolution from its HDMI port, compared to 2160p (4K). This is likely due to the expected multimonitor setup, so it's possible the WorkSpaces Thin Client could drive one 4K display or two 1080p displays like its entertainment-oriented cousin.

The uses and benefits are realistic Historically, I've seen companies enter the thin client market with a new device that claims to be the panacea for all desktop challenges. Thankfully, Amazon is taking a measured approach here and talking about the very real, tangible benefits of their device, such as: Reducing costs.

Quick setup.

Drop shipping via Amazon.com.

Centralized management.

Removing data from the endpoint. These are classic thin client benefits, and there's really nothing disputable there. The same goes for their equally realistic use cases like kiosks, contact center and administration users and some content editing.