Avoid VM latency issues with VMware NUMA Observer

Engineers at VMware Flings developed the NUMA Observer tool to find and address scheduling problems. The tool looks at vSphere inventory to identify VMs that are on the same host and scheduled to run on the same processor. The tool also collects remote memory data and can send alerts about CPU starvation and critical VM memory use.

The NUMA Observer only checks for VMs where admins configure the CPU affinity; the default setup runs VMs on the same processor, though not simultaneously -- that's what the CPU scheduler addresses.

For companies that run large virtual workloads, it is essential to reduce latency and provide VMs with enough resources. Virtualization admins can schedule VM affinity to non-uniform memory access (NUMA) nodes that combine CPU and RAM. But inefficient scheduling, migrations and failover can lead to performance issues that are tough to detect. With NUMA Observer, admins now have a tool to make this detection process easier.

The benefits of NUMA for VMs There are multiple CPU sockets on the motherboard of each CPU -- which has multiple cores -- that can directly access a portion of the server's memory. When hardware accesses other CPU-accessible memory locations on the host through an interconnect bus, it can cause memory access latency. The image below shows a two-socket system. If the host has 256 GB of RAM, then each CPU can directly access 128 GB. CPU memory access for a two-socket system. CPU-based processes can access all host memory. It's not efficient to access memory that belongs to another CPU because the memory access path is longer and slower. This memory access workflow can pose issues because VMs also run CPU-based processes. If a VM runs inside a NUMA node and uses the memory that is directly accessible by the CPU, it reduces potential performance issues. For example, if a VM with 192 GB of memory uses RAM from another CPU, connects to the CPU's memory and faces latency to gain remote memory access, then performance issues could occur. Virtual NUMA prevents possible latency because it reflects the NUMA architecture inside the VM and enables the guest OS to optimize memory scheduling. Current servers have more cores per CPU and lots of memory, so for most VMs, just a few cores and 16 GB of RAM is enough to avoid scheduling problems; they can fit in a NUMA node and don't have to span CPUs and memory. There are use cases that require large amounts of CPU capacity and memory, however. With dozens of virtual CPUs and hundreds of gigabytes of memory assigned to a VM, there's a possibility a VM can't run in one NUMA node and requires advanced VM resource scheduling. Admins can schedule VMs to run on certain NUMA nodes. When a cluster is implemented with large nodes to accommodate these large VMs, it's possible to get the VMs in the correct, optimized layout across hosts. When admins migrate VMs to other hosts -- or when a failover occurs due to ESXi server failure -- they change the infrastructure layout. VMs with overlapping NUMA node assignments can cause scheduling collisions that lead to serious performance penalties.