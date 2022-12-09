Compare these PowerShell front-end GUI tools

For help desk personnel or quick IT tasks, a PowerShell front-end tool can speed up productivity and provide several other benefits.

PowerShell has long been Microsoft's preferred tool for Windows administration. It works well for everything from one-off tasks to scripted operations, such as onboarding new users into an organization. Despite its many benefits, PowerShell use can be a challenge. Some common hurdles include working with the command-line environment and trying not to assign excessive permissions just to run a script.

One way to address these and other PowerShell scripting challenges is to use a portal tool. Although these offerings vary in scope, they generally serve a similar purpose: apply a PowerShell front end to scripts to make them available to users who are not PowerShell experts. Such tools also commonly handle all the required permissions. WebJEA is an attractive offering because of its features and the fact that it is free, but there are several other PowerShell automation tools organizations can investigate to see if one is a better choice.

PowerShell Universal PowerShell Universal is more than a tool to build a GUI for PowerShell scripts. PowerShell Universal has rich features and offers advanced capabilities, such as rate limiters and token-based authentication. PowerShell Universal takes its front-end capabilities a step further by integrating with standard HTTP requests and supporting custom responses. Additionally, PowerShell Universal can convert PowerShell scripts into desktop applications that run on a local machine.

System Frontier System Frontier dynamically generates a web front end for PowerShell scripts. The tool provides granular control over permissions and maintains a detailed activity log that helps with audits and compliance tasks. A feature unique to System Frontier is it works with a variety of scripting languages, not just PowerShell. This enables an IT team to bring PowerShell, Python and other scripts together in a single repository and generate web front ends for all of them.

ScriptRunner ScriptRunner brings PowerShell scripts, policies, logs and reports together in a single repository. ScriptRunner has a monitoring feature to track script use throughout an organization. ScriptRunner lets authorized users launch a task with a single click. ScriptRunner offers several ways to execute scripts, including PowerShell remoting and PowerShell implicit remoting.

Au2mator Au2mator is an automation tool for PowerShell, Azure and System Center. Au2mator takes a PowerShell script and turns it into a self-service portal. Using Au2mator involves entering questions that serve as the PowerShell script's input and then adding parameters to regulate data entry. This method prevents a user from breaking a script by providing invalid input. Au2mator is available on Windows Server 2019 or higher. For software, Au2mator requires SQL Server 2014 or higher, Microsoft IIS and version 3.5 of the .NET Framework. For hardware, Au2mator requires a CPU with at least two cores, 8 GB of RAM and a 64 GB solid-state drive (SSD).

Rundeck Rundeck is primarily marketed as a runbook automation tool, but it also works with PowerShell scripts through a plugin. Runbooks are essentially a collection of automated steps that can be initiated by an event or by an authorized user. For example, an organization might set up a runbook to automate adding a new user to Active Directory or to restart a Windows service. Rundeck uses Windows Remote Management to run scripts on remote machines. Rundeck is available for Windows and several popular Linux builds. It requires two CPUs, 4 GB of RAM and 20 GB of hard disk space. The system also needs Java 8 or 11 installed. The Rundeck log store can be placed on a file system or on Amazon Simple Storage Service. Finally, it needs a database running MySQL, MariaDB, Postgres or Oracle.