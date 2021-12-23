How to use Windows Server 2022 secured-core server features

With its Windows Server 2022 release, Microsoft emphasized security in its secured-core server features to thwart threat actors who target on-premises workloads.

Virtualized Windows Server workloads often come from a cloud provider template, which typically comes configured with customized security baseline settings. In contrast, Windows Server deployments that run on-premises environments might not have the same security configuration, which makes them attractive targets. Microsoft introduced the concept of a secured-core server in Windows Server 2022 to prevent hacking and ransomware attempts. Secured-core servers use the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) and other hardware features to keep an attacker from undermining the Windows Server operating system's integrity. With Windows Admin Center, administrators can adjust and check on the secured-core server settings to make it easier to implement these features.

Several features combine to make up a secured-core server Microsoft's secured-core server feature follows the defense-in-depth strategy where, if the attacker avoids one defensive measure, then there are several more to prevent the attacker from going further in the infrastructure. This Windows Server 2022 security feature checks to ensure the operating system is not modified and guards data in memory to avoid leaking sensitive information. A secured-core system combines the software protections in the operating system with the hardware defenses in the server to stop intruders from launching a variety of attacks. A secured-core server consists of several features that can be enabled individually or collectively. Hypervisor Enforced Code Integrity. HVCI does three things. First, it prevents changes to the Control Flow Guard bitmap to stop memory-based attacks. Second, it checks for valid certificates for trusted processes, such as Credential Guard, before they load into the system memory. Lastly, the modern device drivers need to both support HVCI and have an extended validation certificate. Incompatible drivers or applications can potentially cause the server to display the Blue Screen of Death. Boot Direct Memory Access (DMA) protection. This feature protects the system against DMA attacks from attached devices, such as a USB drive, during the boot process and runtime by blocking access to system memory. System Guard. This feature uses attestation to prevent tampering with OS files. This feature detects operating system files that have been modified or replaced by counterfeit files. Secure Boot. This feature verifies the integrity of the low-level components used in the boot process. This includes the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) firmware drivers, UEFI applications and the operating system. Virtualization Based Security (VBS). This feature uses hardware virtualization to store security information in a sandboxed area that is inaccessible to running processes. Trusted Platform Module. This hardware component is part of what Microsoft calls the hardware root of trust. The TPM can either be a chip on the motherboard or part of the firmware that the operating system or applications cannot access. Microsoft requires the 2.0 version of the TPM specification on server hardware. The TPM 2.0 chip verifies the authenticity of the firmware and other software before it allows the operating system to start. The TPM also stores cryptographic keys used with BitLocker.