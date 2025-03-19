The Microsoft patch management guide for admins

Windows Server Update Services has been a longstanding tool in many Microsoft administrator's environments.

Microsoft's recent plan to deprecate WSUS -- the company's free centralized patching tool for Windows -- has gathered considerable attention and questions, especially from admins who still use the service. Microsoft has many other patching tools and related technologies -- Windows Autopatch, Intune, Azure Update Manager, Windows Update for Business (WUfB), Azure Arc and Microsoft Configuration Manager – and each has its own specialized capabilities to make it a challenge to understand what the WSUS alternatives are. Explore your options to find a suitable replacement for WSUS to get ahead of its imminent demise.

What is WSUS and why is it being deprecated? Microsoft released WSUS in 2005, replacing Software Update Services. At this time, the world was less connected to the internet, and bandwidth was at a premium. By default, Windows OSes communicated with Microsoft servers to download any OS updates or required patches. This was not a problem for the home user, but trying to pull down updates over a single narrow internet connection was far from ideal for a business with hundreds or thousands of clients and servers. WSUS was the answer to this, acting as a central point between the Microsoft servers and the company's Windows OSes, downloading each update once and then distributing it across the local network when requested by an endpoint. Beyond bandwidth benefits, WSUS also provides reporting on clients, such as showing required updates and success rates. It's also relatively easy to set up, requiring only a single Windows Server with fairly low specifications. There are no licensing costs beyond the Windows Server and a Windows Server Client Access License (CAL) for each client accessing the server. This CAL covers a client connecting to any internal Windows Server, which is already required for other basic functions, such as access to a Windows file share and printing. Due to WSUS being the de facto method to keep a Windows environment up to date, it has become an ingrained part of many on-premises environments. This includes environments that use Microsoft Configuration Manager -- previously and better known as System Center Configuration Manager, or SCCM -- which is used for on-premises endpoint management, such as imaging, software installations and updates. Configuration Manager uses WSUS as a back end to distribute Windows updates. As yet, there is no information from Microsoft on a replacement. This popularity has led to the collective surprise reaction to the WSUS deprecation announcement -- but what exactly does this mean? Official documentation for Windows Server 2025 shows a list of features that Microsoft is no longer developing, which includes WSUS with the explanation: "WSUS is no longer actively developed, all the existing capabilities and content continue to be available for your deployments." Microsoft further clarified its position in a Tech Community post, stating its focus on cloud-based Windows management but that it would continue to support distributing content via WSUS. Because WSUS is part of Windows Server 2025, it falls under Microsoft's Fixed Lifecycle Policy, meaning a minimum of five years of mainstream support and an undefined extended support period to provide security updates and paid support. Historically, Microsoft has given five years of extended support with Windows Server. Microsoft has also pushed out dates beyond its original announcements when the product still has reasonable levels of usage. The point being: WSUS will still be here for a long time, and there's no need to panic.