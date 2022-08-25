How to build a vulnerability scanner with PowerShell

When there's no patch for a pressing security issue, you can use a PowerShell vulnerability scanner to hunt down these threats in your Windows Server infrastructure to get a jump on mitigation work.

One of the most challenging tasks for any organization is to identify vulnerabilities within applications and operating systems. This can be particularly difficult with emerging threats that are not easily remediated, such as the Log4Shell vulnerability. When time is of the essence, a custom PowerShell script can assist with these scenarios.

PowerShell's capabilities as a configuration tool are well known but it also works well to identify potential vulnerabilities within systems such as Windows Server. As a native Windows tool, PowerShell can access core operating system functionality and .NET classes to query and identify security threats. You can load a .NET DLL in PowerShell to call functions or types within the component. For example, you can load the System.Net.dll file to resolve names to IP addresses.

$url = www.domain.com $ip = [System.Net.dll]::Resolve($name).AddressList $ip | Select-Object -ExpandProperty IPAddressToString

The combination of PowerShell's core capabilities with enhancements such as .NET components, downloaded scripts or installable add-ons makes it the ideal tool.

Why is a PowerShell vulnerability scanner useful? With vulnerability scanning, you use a structured approach to identify, analyze and report security issues within the network. A scan can mimic how malicious actors attempt to access your environment, whether it's a server or another device. The results often can show the path a malicious actor might take and the data they could steal, which can help the IT and security team with ongoing hardening efforts. PowerShell's flexibility through its scripting language is one of its strengths. It is much easier to modify a script than to wait for an update of an antivirus application or the release a new vulnerability definition. As a native tool, PowerShell can access the lowest layers of the Windows OS and access much of the data required for a complete scan.

How to use PowerShell to find a list of vulnerabilities Using PowerShell to retrieve current common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) and scan servers and clients is a straightforward and robust approach. To identify vulnerabilities, you need to retrieve a list of the latest CVEs. The Microsoft Security Response Center offers a website called the Security Update Guide used to find details on these CVEs with security updates or mitigations. Microsoft also provides a PowerShell module to retrieve this information. To use PowerShell to retrieve the CVEs, install the MSRCSecurityUpdates module. Install-Module -Name MSRCSecurityUpdates -Force Import-Module MSRCSecurityUpdates After the module loads, you can request a specific month of CVEs. $file = "C:\Training\March2022.html" $month= '2022-Mar' $download = Get-MsrcCvrfDocument -ID $month -Verbose | Get-MsrcSecurityBulletinHtml -Verbose $download | Out-File $file The downloaded file contains the CVE ID, description, severity rating, vulnerability impact and the affected software. You extract mitigations and workarounds by using filters within the query with 0 for workarounds or 1 for mitigations. $month= '2022-Mar' $document = Get-MsrcCvrfDocument -ID $month $document.Vulnerability.Remediations | Where Type -EQ 0 $document.Vulnerability.Remediations | Where Type -EQ 1 PowerShell can iterate the values as part of the scanning task. You must adjust the commands if you need to get a list of the affected systems. $month= '2022-Mar' $document = Get-MsrcCvrfDocument -ID $month Get-MsrcCvrfAffectedSoftware ` -Vulnerability $document.Vulnerability ` -ProductTree $document.ProductTree Use PowerShell to gather details of systems affected by vulnerabilities from the specified month. To identify the security updates a specific CVE appears within, the query must change to go one step further. $cve = "CVE-2022-24526" Get-MsrcSecurityUpdate -Vulnerability $cve After we download the list of the current CVEs, affected systems and the updates they belong to, we can use the output to iterate the Windows Server systems.