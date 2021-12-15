Log4j gets a second update as security woes pile up

Less than a week from the initial disclosure of the high-profile Log4Shell vulnerability, the open source Log4j software has already received its second major update.

The Apache Software Foundation is now advising organizations running Log4j to update the logging tool to version 2.16.0, rather than last week's 2.15.0 build. Unlike last week's update, which limited functions of the vulnerable JNDI component, the 2.16.0 build disables the API entirely.

The update is due to the discovery of CVE-2021-45046, a denial of service flaw that is related to the Log4Shell vulnerability that has been dominating headlines all week.

The bug allows an attacker to gain remote code execution on a vulnerable system by sending JNDI instructions by way of malformed input, such as a URL request or password entry.

According to Apache's notification on CVE-2021-45046, some systems that had installed the 2.15.0 update were still vulnerable to denial of service attacks when, under specific configurations, a denial of service can be triggered by way of a malformed JNDI request.

What is worse, security vendors believe that the flaw will also allow attackers to subvert the mitigations that were advised for unpatched systems. LunaSec reported that Log4j versions 12.14 that were given the previously-posted mitigation procedures (rather than an outright update) would be subject not just to DoS, but to full remote code execution attacks.

"Fortunately, the scope of this is less because it requires that somebody sets the ThreadContext in order to exploit this," LunaSec CEO Free Wortley told SearchSecurity. "However, I'm sure that still exists in production at many places."

There is also a new report that the 2.15.0 update does not fully fix Log4Shell. Security vendor Praetorian reported that the vulnerability could still be exploited to exfiltrate data from an application running Log4j 2.15.0. The researchers note that updating to 2.16.0, where JNDI is disabled by default, prevents the attack.

Praetorian also published a proof of concept (PoC) demonstration for the attack but did not release technical details for the PoC. The company recommended that customers upgrade to 2.16.0 immediately.