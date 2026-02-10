Aetna launches digital onboarding to boost member experience

Aetna is joining the long list of payers investing more in digital member engagement, announcing last week a new digital onboarding tool designed to make it easier for members to access the information and resources they need at the start of a new plan year.

The tool will leverage Rich Communication Services (RCS) text messages, as opposed to the Short Message Service (SMS) text messages most digital marketing systems typically use.

"Annual benefits onboarding is an important and personal time for our members and their families. It's often the first experience with Aetna and we want to support them with the information they need at the right time and in the right channel," Nathan Frank, senior vice president and chief digital and technology officer at Aetna, said in the announcement.

The payer, which is owned by CVS Health, also said it would scale the RCS message member engagement platform to certain members throughout the remainder of the plan year to complete actions beyond onboarding.

Leveraging RCS text messages, as opposed to SMS, is a key step forward, Aetna indicated.

RCS text messaging uses Wi-Fi or data to send messages, meaning they can contain more high-resolution media and facilitate a richer member experience. According to Aetna, RCS text messages offer a more simplified member experience by letting users navigate what they need within a single text chain, compared to having to click through and download certain assets via an SMS message.

Aetna said this could lead to an 80% overall increase in member engagement and 26% reduction in opt-out rates for RCS member engagement assets.

According to Frank, Aetna is planning more for 2026.

"Aetna's industry-leading, digital onboarding is one of many innovations that we are implementing this year," he noted. "I'm excited to see our technology enabled solutions make health care easier to navigate."

For example, the payer plans on enhancing its existing Aetna Clinical Collaboration tool with RCS functionality. The collaboration tool was launched last year to help members with hospital discharge and care coordination.

In addition, Aetna will integrate RCS functionality to Care Paths, its digital care option made available in the Aetna Health app. The tool helps members manage their chronic conditions.