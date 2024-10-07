Breaking down the 7 types of health informatics

With the advent of electronic health records, healthcare organizations found themselves in possession of large swaths of clinical data that were more accessible than ever before. Now, with the addition of payer data and information from emerging technologies like wearables, healthcare data analytics presents a unique opportunity to significantly improve care delivery and patient outcomes.

But making these data sets usable is no small task. Healthcare data has to be created, collected and processed long before it can be used for an analytics project. Managing these data sets can also be a challenge, requiring significant resource and personnel investments.

Health informatics is key to this process, marrying health data, information technology (IT) systems and clinical expertise to enhance healthcare. There are multiple types of informatics in healthcare today, and each bolsters the utility of data analytics in the industry.

Health IT vs. health informatics To understand the importance of health informatics, one must have an understanding of health IT -- the subset of IT concerned with the development, use and maintenance of information systems within the healthcare industry. Information systems, also known as computer systems, are the processes and components that stakeholders utilize to collect, process and move digital information. These systems are typically comprised of software, hardware, data, personnel and other resources that work in conjunction to turn data into usable insights. IT is concerned with the technical aspects of enterprise computing, while information systems focus on how people utilize IT, computing and data to drive organizational decision-making and knowledge management. In the context of healthcare information systems, automation and interoperability are key to ensuring that these function to enhance patient care. Health informatics -- sometimes used interchangeably with medical informatics or clinical informatics -- is characterized by using medical and information sciences expertise to inform the use of technology in healthcare settings. In addition to bolstering the acquisition and management of healthcare data, professionals in this area are often responsible for maintaining and facilitating EHR use and supporting communication between providers. Demand for health informatics is informed by rising EHR use, emerging technologies like predictive AI models, accelerated telehealth adoption and other use cases. The passage of the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act of 2009, which helped incentivize the use of EHRs and other health IT infrastructure while protecting patient data, has encouraged healthcare providers to pursue informatics in an effort to improve outcomes.