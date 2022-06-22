A look at smart energy security measures

A vulnerability in just one IoT device puts the entire system at risk. With a single device, attackers can access an organization's data, which could result in infrastructure failure or suspension.

This IoT security challenge is especially prominent with connected energy sources. Think of a power grid that covers entire cities or oil refineries that have hundreds of valves and sensors. If someone were to hijack and take control of these systems, the consequences could be devastating. Despite all the talk around security by design, most IoT systems are far from such a model.

To fully address the security concerns that accompany smart energy devices and power grids, admins must understand the technology that underpins and connects these systems. They must also know how to reduce the overall attack surface and potential vulnerabilities with smart meter security measures and network protection.

Devices for IoT energy infrastructure The IoT technology stack has several layers: hardware, software, communications and the cloud. These layers all play a role in smart energy security, but there are specific hardware devices admins must know how to manage. Smart meters Smart meter hardware is common for energy grids. The goal of these devices is to lower costs and increase efficiency. With smart meters in office buildings, for instance, energy suppliers don't need to collect data from individual users; smart meters automatically send the data to management software. However, the more devices that connect to a network, the more vulnerable the network is, due to an expanding attack surface. The first challenge is that, with few exceptions, smart meters must always be online. Second, their use in office building networks poses an additional security risk. These networks can lack proper monitoring for incoming attacks, so smart meter data can be intercepted and used as an access point. Most smart meters come with some protective measures, such as data encryption, but encryption might not be enough if the network is not secured. Connected sensors Sensors are one of the foundational elements of IoT. They are small pieces of hardware that can detect system changes and collect and transmit huge amounts of data. Typical IoT sensors track temperature, gas, smoke, pressure and proximity. They are embedded in the equipment to provide accurate, up-to-date information. Security risks include information leaks -- especially when sensors don't support encryption and the network isn't properly secured -- and cross-device tracking and linking. Sensors that aren't secure can put the entire device at risk, not just the data processed by the sensors themselves. Securing IoT sensors comes with some unique challenges. Some sensors can support encryption, but some can't. Even those that do support encryption have limited processing and storage capabilities.