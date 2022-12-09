Select the right IIoT monitoring tool

A successful industrial IoT deployment depends on accurate and consistent device performance tracking. IIoT monitoring tools give IT administrators a central hub to see in-depth data from all connected IoT devices.

IoT offers businesses across industries the ability to optimize and automate operations. IoT has evolved so much in industrial sectors that a new branch now exists: IIoT. IIoT networks create a web of internet-connected devices, such as IoT sensors, smartwatches and robots.

In many cases, deploying certain IoT capabilities requires the appropriate monitoring software. For instance, one of the most valuable features of IIoT, especially in manufacturing, is the ability to track and automate processes on the floor. This could include automated status alerts, such as a notification that signals when temperatures in a warehouse rise above a specific level. Monitoring software is essential to keep track of signals such as this.

The sheer number of IoT devices in manufacturing and warehouse spaces demands a tracking method. There could be hundreds or even thousands of IIoT assets on the manufacturing floor, including robots, sensors and employee fitness trackers. The right monitoring software helps IT teams manage and track these devices.

Ideal features of IIoT monitoring tools The point of IIoT monitoring tools is to make an IIoT implementation easier to manage. Ease of use and customizability are essential features in any software. The monitoring tool should have an accessible, straightforward interface to control and track IIoT assets; it should collect all necessary data and systems in one place. IIoT monitoring software should connect to third-party sensors and include workflow alert customizations, automation capabilities and data transmission security. Predictive maintenance features and digital twins are not necessary but are helpful.