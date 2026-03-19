Build a microservice with Quarkus in 15 minutes

Organizations increasingly want fast, distributed Java applications that scale efficiently. The Quarkus framework is suited to this use case.

In this hands-on tutorial, we'll build a production-ready product catalogue microservice with the Quarkus framework. If you're familiar with Spring Boot and its runtime-heavy approach, you might learn something new in how to build and deploy Java applications.

The complete source code for this tutorial is on GitHub.

What we're building The end result of this tutorial is to create a reactive REST API that manages a product catalog with PostgreSQL integration. To achieve this, we will build a microservice with the following functionalities: Full CRUD operations for product management.

Database persistence with Hibernate ORM.

Search and filtering capabilities.

Comprehensive test coverage. Prerequisites Before we begin, ensure you have installed the following tools: JDK 21+ -- GraalVM recommended for native compilation.

Apache Maven 3.8+

A container runtime Docker or Podman.

Your preferred IDE -- IntelliJ IDEA, VS Code or Eclipse. Tip: Use SDKMAN! to manage multiple JDK versions and ensure JAVA_HOME is properly configured. Download and install it, then run these commands: sdk install java 21.0.5-tem sdk install maven

Project setup Our first step is to create the project structure. Create and navigate to your project directory: mkdir product-catalog cd product-catalog Now, bootstrap the Quarkus project with the necessary extensions: mvn io.quarkus.platform:quarkus-maven-plugin:3.20.0:create \ -DprojectGroupId=ca.bazlur \ -DprojectArtifactId=product-catalog \ -DclassName="ca.bazlur.ProductResource" \ -Dpath="/products" \ -Dextensions="hibernate-orm-panache,resteasy-jackson,jdbc-postgresql" Notice how we're adding extensions at creation time. Quarkus extensions provide pre-integrated capabilities with zero configuration overhead. The extensions we've added include: hibernate-orm-panache . This simplifies JPA with the active record pattern.

. This simplifies JPA with the active record pattern. resteasy-jackson . JAX-RS implementation with JSON support.

. JAX-RS implementation with JSON support. jdbc-postgresql. PostgreSQL database driver. This command creates the following project structure: product-catalog/ ├── mvnw ├── mvnw.cmd ├── pom.xml ├── README.md └── src/ ├── main/ │ ├── docker/ │ │ ├── Dockerfile.jvm │ │ ├── Dockerfile.legacy-jar │ │ ├── Dockerfile.native │ │ └── Dockerfile.native-micro │ ├── java/ │ │ └── ca/ │ │ └── bazlur/ │ │ ├── MyEntity.java │ │ └── ProductResource.java │ └── resources/ │ ├── application.properties │ └── import.sql └── test/ └── java/ └── ca/ └── bazlur/ ├── ProductResourceIT.java └── ProductResourceTest.java

Obtain and test the initial REST endpoint Quarkus generates a basic REST endpoint to get us started. Open ProductResource.java to see it: package ca.bazlur; import jakarta.ws.rs.GET; import jakarta.ws.rs.Path; import jakarta.ws.rs.Produces; import jakarta.ws.rs.core.MediaType; @Path("/products") public class ProductResource { @GET @Produces(MediaType.TEXT_PLAIN) public String hello() { return "Hello from RESTEasy"; } } Let's test this endpoint. Start the application in development mode: ./mvnw quarkus:dev Quarkus dev mode provides live reload, so any code changes are immediately reflected without restarting the application. This automated provisioning of services in dev and test modes is called Dev Services. Now we test the endpoint: curl -i localhost:8080/products And receive these headers in response: HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: text/plain;charset=UTF-8 content-length: 18 And this in the body of the response: Hello from RESTEasy

Create the product entity Now let's create our product entity. Replace the generated MyEntity.java with a new Product.java: package ca.bazlur; import io.quarkus.hibernate.orm.panache.PanacheEntity; import jakarta.persistence.Column; import jakarta.persistence.Entity; import jakarta.persistence.PrePersist; import jakarta.persistence.Table; import java.math.BigDecimal; import java.time.LocalDateTime; import java.util.List; @Entity @Table(name = "products") public class Product extends PanacheEntity { // ① @Column(nullable = false) public String name; @Column(length = 1000) public String description; @Column(nullable = false, precision = 10, scale = 2) // ② public BigDecimal price; @Column(nullable = false) public String category; @Column(name = "created_at", updatable = false) // ③ public LocalDateTime createdAt; // Custom query methods public static List<Product> findByCategory(String category) { // ④ return find("category", category).list(); } public static List<Product> searchByName(String searchTerm) { // ⑤ return find("LOWER(name) LIKE LOWER(?1)", "%" + searchTerm + "%").list(); } @PrePersist void onCreate() { // ⑥ createdAt = LocalDateTime.now(); } } Here is what we have done in the code, as flagged within the code above: ① PanacheEntity provides the active record pattern with built-in CRUD operations and an auto-generated ID field. ② BigDecimal with precision and scale ensures accurate monetary calculations without floating-point errors. ③ The updatable = false attribute ensures the creation timestamp is immutable after initial persistence. ④ Static finder methods provide type-safe queries without the need for a separate repository layer. ⑤ Case-insensitive search using LOWER() functions works across different databases. ⑥ JPA lifecycle callbacks automatically set timestamps without manual intervention. The power of Panache Panache is a Quarkus feature that simplifies database access in Java.



Those who work with Spring Data JPA might expect to write a repository interface for each entity. Panache takes a different approach that makes the entity a powerful active record with built-in query capabilities. Panache supports repository patterns, but there is no need for separate repository classes. Here's what it provides out of the box with the record pattern: // Basic CRUD operations Product product = Product.findById(1L); List<Product> products = Product.listAll(); long count = Product.count(); Product.deleteById(1L); // Pagination support PanacheQuery<Product> query = Product.findAll(); List<Product> firstPage = query.page(0, 20).list(); // Type-safe queries with parameters List<Product> electronics = Product.list("category", "Electronics"); Product cheapest = Product.find("price < ?1", 50.0) .firstResult(); // Sorting List<Product> sorted = Product.listAll( Sort.by("price").descending() ); // Complex queries remain readable List<Product> results = Product.find( "category = ?1 and price between ?2 and ?3", "Electronics", 20.0, 100.0 ).list();

Build the REST API Now let's create a full-featured REST API. Update ProductResource.java, as so: package ca.bazlur; import jakarta.transaction.Transactional; import jakarta.ws.rs.*; import jakarta.ws.rs.core.MediaType; import jakarta.ws.rs.core.Response; import jakarta.ws.rs.core.UriBuilder; import java.net.URI; import java.util.List; @Path("/products") @Produces(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) // ① @Consumes(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) public class ProductResource { @GET public List<Product> getAllProducts( @QueryParam("category") String category, // ② @QueryParam("search") String search) { if (category != null) { return Product.findByCategory(category); } if (search != null) { return Product.searchByName(search); } return Product.listAll(); } @GET @Path("/{id}") public Response getProduct(@PathParam("id") Long id) { // ③ Product product = Product.findById(id); if (product != null) { return Response.ok(product).build(); } return Response.status(Response.Status.NOT_FOUND).build(); } @POST @Transactional // ④ public Response createProduct(Product product) { product.persist(); URI location = UriBuilder.fromResource(ProductResource.class) .path("{id}") .build(product.id); // ⑤ return Response.created(location) .entity(product) .build(); } @PUT @Path("/{id}") @Transactional public Response updateProduct(@PathParam("id") Long id, Product product) { Product existing = Product.findById(id); if (existing == null) { return Response.status(Response.Status.NOT_FOUND).build(); } existing.name = product.name; // ⑥ existing.description = product.description; existing.price = product.price; existing.category = product.category; return Response.ok(existing).build(); } @DELETE @Path("/{id}") @Transactional public Response deleteProduct(@PathParam("id") Long id) { boolean deleted = Product.deleteById(id); // ⑦ if (deleted) { return Response.noContent().build(); } return Response.status(Response.Status.NOT_FOUND).build(); } } This REST resource demonstrates several important Jakarta RESTful Web Services and Quarkus patterns: ① Jakarta RESTful Web Service annotations at the class level apply to all methods, reducing repetition. ② Query parameters enable filtering and searching without separate endpoints. ③ Response objects provide fine-grained control over HTTP status codes and headers. ④ The @Transactional annotation ensures database operations are atomic, meaning they all succeed or all fail. ⑤ Location headers follow REST best practices by indicating where the created resource can be found. ⑥ Direct field access in Panache entities keeps the code concise and readable. ⑦ Boolean return values from Panache methods indicate operation success.

Database setup with Dev Services One of Quarkus's most impressive features, as mentioned earlier, is Dev Services. To utilize this here, we add some test data to src/main/resources/import.sql: INSERT INTO products (id, name, description, price, category, created_at) VALUES (1, 'Laptop Pro', 'High-performance laptop for professionals', 1499.99, 'Electronics', '2024-10-26T10:00:00'), (2, 'Wireless Mouse', 'Ergonomic wireless mouse with long battery life', 29.99, 'Accessories', '2024-10-26T10:05:00'), (3, 'Mechanical Keyboard', 'RGB mechanical keyboard with blue switches', 129.50, 'Accessories', '2024-10-25T14:30:00'), (4, '4K Monitor', '27-inch 4K UHD monitor with HDR support', 399.00, 'Electronics', '2024-10-26T11:15:00'), (5, 'Java Programming Book', 'Comprehensive guide to modern Java', 45.99, 'Books', '2024-10-24T09:00:00'); ALTER SEQUENCE products_SEQ RESTART WITH 6; These insert queries will run during the startup. Make sure Docker or Podman is running, then restart the application: ./mvnw quarkus:dev That's it! Quarkus automatically does the rest: Detects that you need PostgreSQL. Starts a containerized PostgreSQL instance. Configures the data source. Creates the database schema. Loads the test data. There's no need for Docker Compose files and no manual configuration. Just pure development productivity. Now, test the API: # Get all products curl localhost:8080/products | jq # Filter by category curl "localhost:8080/products?category=Electronics" | jq # Search by name curl "localhost:8080/products?search=laptop" | jq # Create a new product curl -X POST localhost:8080/products \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "name": "USB-C Hub", "description": "7-in-1 USB-C hub with HDMI", "price": 49.99, "category": "Accessories" }' | jq

Comprehensive testing with Quarkus Quarkus makes testing straightforward. It uses a single annotation, @QuarkusTest. Unlike Spring Boot's various test slices (@WebMvcTest, @DataJpaTest, @SpringBootTest), Quarkus takes a unified approach. The @QuarkusTest annotation starts the entire application with Dev Services, providing real databases and services. We don’t need mocking or any H2 substitutes. Update ProductResourceTest.java: package ca.bazlur; import io.quarkus.test.junit.QuarkusTest; import jakarta.transaction.Transactional; import jakarta.ws.rs.core.MediaType; import org.junit.jupiter.api.BeforeEach; import org.junit.jupiter.api.Test; import java.math.BigDecimal; import static io.restassured.RestAssured.given; import static org.hamcrest.CoreMatchers.*; import static org.hamcrest.Matchers.*; @QuarkusTest // ① class ProductResourceTest { @BeforeEach @Transactional void cleanupDatabase() { // ② Product.deleteAll(); } @Test void testGetAllProductsEmpty() { given() .when().get("/products") .then() .statusCode(200) .contentType(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) .body("$", empty()); // ③ } @Test void testGetAllProductsWithData() { createTestProducts(); given() .when().get("/products") .then() .statusCode(200) .contentType(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) .body("$", hasSize(3)) .body("name", hasItems("Laptop", "Mouse", "Book")); // ④ } @Test void testSearchProductsCaseInsensitive() { createTestProducts(); given() .queryParam("search", "LAPTOP") // ⑤ .when().get("/products") .then() .statusCode(200) .body("$", hasSize(1)) .body("[0].name", equalTo("Laptop")); } @Test void testCreateProduct() { Product product = new Product(); product.name = "New Product"; product.description = "A new product description"; product.price = new BigDecimal("49.99"); product.category = "New Category"; given() .contentType(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) .body(product) .when().post("/products") .then() .statusCode(201) // ⑥ .header("Location", matchesPattern(".*/products/\\d+")) .body("id", notNullValue()) .body("createdAt", notNullValue()); } @Test void testUpdateProduct() { Long productId = createProduct("Original Product", "Original Description", new BigDecimal("19.99"), "Original Category"); Product updatedProduct = new Product(); updatedProduct.name = "Updated Product"; updatedProduct.description = "Updated Description"; updatedProduct.price = new BigDecimal("29.99"); updatedProduct.category = "Updated Category"; given() .contentType(MediaType.APPLICATION_JSON) .body(updatedProduct) .when().put("/products/" + productId) .then() .statusCode(200) .body("name", equalTo("Updated Product")); // ⑦ // Verify persistence Product persisted = Product.findById(productId); assert persisted.name.equals("Updated Product"); } @Test void testDeleteProduct() { Long productId = createProduct("Product to Delete", "Will be deleted", new BigDecimal("99.99"), "Test"); given() .when().delete("/products/" + productId) .then() .statusCode(204); // ⑧ // Verify deletion given() .when().get("/products/" + productId) .then() .statusCode(404); } @Transactional void createTestProducts() { createProduct("Laptop", "High-performance laptop", new BigDecimal("999.99"), "Electronics"); createProduct("Mouse", "Wireless mouse", new BigDecimal("29.99"), "Electronics"); createProduct("Book", "Programming book", new BigDecimal("49.99"), "Books"); } @Transactional Long createProduct(String name, String description, BigDecimal price, String category) { Product product = new Product(); product.name = name; product.description = description; product.price = price; product.category = category; product.persist(); return product.id; } } Our test class showcases Quarkus' testing best practices and REST-assured integration: ① The @QuarkusTest annotation starts the entire application with real services, not mocks. ② Database cleanup ensures test isolation without complex rollback strategies. ③ JSONPath expressions with $ to represent the root enable powerful JSON assertions. ④ Hamcrest matchers provide readable assertions for collections and complex objects. ⑤ Case-insensitive search testing verifies that our LOWER() SQL functions work correctly. ⑥ HTTP status code verification ensures REST conventions are followed. ⑦ Response body validation confirms the updated values were persisted. ⑧ The status code 204 No Content is the correct response for successful DELETE operations. Now we run the tests: ./mvnw test

Run Quarkus in JVM mode While we've been using dev mode so far, you can also build and run your application as a traditional JAR, like so: # Build the application ./mvnw clean package # Run the JAR java -jar target/quarkus-app/quarkus-run.jar Its output reveals Quarkus starts remarkably fast, in 1.310 seconds: __ ____ __ _____ ___ __ ____ ______ --/ __ \/ / / / _ | / _ \/ //_/ / / / __/ -/ /_/ / /_/ / __ |/ , _/ ,< / /_/ /\ \ --\___\_\____/_/ |_/_/|_/_/|_|\____/___/ 2025-06-15 08:29:34,378 INFO [io.quarkus] (main) product-catalog 1.0.0-SNAPSHOT on JVM (powered by Quarkus 3.23.3) started in 1.310s. Listening on: http://0.0.0.0:8080 2025-06-15 08:29:34,382 INFO [io.quarkus] (main) Profile prod activated. 2025-06-15 08:29:34,382 INFO [io.quarkus] (main) Installed features: [agroal, cdi, hibernate-orm, hibernate-orm-panache, jdbc-postgresql, narayana-jta, resteasy, resteasy-jackson, smallrye-context-propagation, vertx]