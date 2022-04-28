The deep-rooted relationship between REST and microservices

REST is often one of the first architecture and API design approaches that come to mind when application development professionals talk about building microservices. There are many reasons for this, but it mainly comes down to its ability to support stateless communication processes and cultivate independent application services.

There are, however, a few issues that those new to REST may encounter and need to overcome. Learning how REST operates -- and how to implement it properly -- is an essential part of successful microservices development.

What is REST? REST is an architectural style that facilitates continuous, multichannel communication between services and other associated software components. REST is not a type of development technology, per se, nor is it a strictly defined set of design standards. Instead, it's better defined as a set of universal design principles that provide project constraints for an architectural build. At its core, REST establishes a client-server architectural structure focused on stateless connectivity. Most RESTful API implementations and processes operate through a series of HTTP and HTTPS methods. However, fundamentally, REST is protocol-agnostic, and can be used alongside alternatives like the Constrained Application Protocol.

The role of REST in a microservices architecture The principles of microservices architecture dictate that small, autonomous development teams should build, test, deploy and scale their respective application services independently and continuously. To that end, a successful microservices architecture requires solid definitions of API schemas, contextual boundaries and parameters. Back-end infrastructure components must also be able to communicate with those services appropriately, when needed. The most universally accepted standard for RESTful API development is the OpenAPI Specification standard, which is a collection of documents and contracts that detail how services and components should communicate. With those guidelines, developers can use RESTful APIs to build interfaces that facilitate microservices-based interactions. REST is also an ideal choice if individual microservices need to perform simultaneous operations or require synchronous responses to execute their respective processes.

The value of combining REST and microservices In a traditional, monolithic application structure, individual application services typically require access to each other's operational back-end data in order to communicate. One of the most compelling benefits of REST in a microservices architecture is that various services can interact without concern for the other's underlying mechanics. As a result, developers can build, test, deploy and scale each microservice independently without impacting other services or systems. This is what makes REST an ideal architectural choice for building microservices-based applications: The services in a REST-based microservices architecture can evolve independently of one another and efficiently communicate in a stateless manner. REST also helps promote resource efficiency. Because REST APIs are lightweight, they help microservices communicate quickly with minimum overhead and network latency. RESTful APIs support content negotiation, and you can use several different serialization formats in your code for better performance. For example, it's possible to create a REST API that can handle both a human-readable format like JSON and a binary representation format like Google's protocol buffers.

A minimal RESTful API implementation The code example below illustrates a basic REST-based API implementation. Note how the RESTful API action named GetAllEmployee acquires the HttpGet attribute, ensuring that it only interacts with other HttpGet requests. The GetAllEmployee action calls a method that queries the EmployeeRepository class, retrieves all employee records, and then returns a list of those records.