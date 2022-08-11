Cloud-agnostic ethos key for Qlik as an independent vendor

Qlik wants to meet customers on the cloud of their choice.

Last month, the analytics vendor unveiled new integrations for Qlik Sense and Qlik Data Integration with Amazon Redshift Serverless, a newly launched cloud data warehouse from Amazon Web Services.

The integrations enable Qlik customers to easily load data into Amazon Redshift Serverless through Qlik Data Integration and then access it for analysis through Qlik Sense. They also further the collaborative relationship between Qlik, founded in 1993 and based in King of Prussia, Pa., and AWS.

In 2021, for example, Qlik worked with AWS to develop a tool that enabled joint customers to upload access data from SAP into AWS in real time via Qlik Data Integration. And since 2020, Qlik has been an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with both Qlik Sense Enterprise SaaS and Qlik Data Integration, available on the AWS Marketplace.

"Amazon has always been a great partner of ours," said Drew Clarke, Qlik's chief strategy officer. "These integrations allow us to work with our customers who are using Redshift and want to scale out to use the serverless option. We can feed it, and then we can work with it on the analytics side."

But AWS isn't the only cloud provider with which Qlik has a close relationship.

Cloud-agnostic Qlik offers its own cloud, and its analytics and data integration tools interact the most seamlessly with that proprietary cloud. But like its peers among independent analytics providers -- including Domo, MicroStrategy and Sisense -- and those that focus on data integration, such as Informatica and Talend, Qlik enables its customers to use the cloud of their choice and provides support for those clouds. The most prominent cloud integrations include the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Microsoft Azure. Qlik is a Microsoft Gold Partner, integrates with a host of Azure tools and has a strategic partnership with GCP that includes integrations with BigQuery and other GCP capabilities. We need to be able to work where our customers want to work, so we've been investing in those relationships. Drew ClarkeChief strategy officer, Qlik Beyond the three most prominent clouds -- AWS, GCP and Azure -- Qlik also has partnerships with Snowflake and Databricks that enable users to store their data on those vendors' platforms. Through a tool called Forts that Qlik introduced in October 2021, it also enables connections with cloud data repositories hosted by vendors that are less vendor-agnostic, including Oracle and IBM. Forts uses a containerized approach and enables users to work with data no matter where it resides. "We need to be able to work where our customers want to work, so we've been investing in those relationships," Clarke said. "To maintain our independence as an analytics system of record for a company, we have to be able to access and work on any infrastructure. Otherwise, if we were only available on one cloud, our credibility as an independent provider of analytics would be compromised." He added that virtually no enterprise stores all its data in one place, so to fully serve the needs of organizations at scale, Qlik needs to be able to work with any data repository. That cloud-agnostic philosophy, meanwhile, is critical for independent vendors, according to analysts. Not only does it enable the vendors to work with customers on various clouds, but it also helps differentiate the independents from those like Microsoft Power BI, Google Looker and Amazon QuickSight that are part of one tech giant's portfolio of tools and closely aligned with the rest of that tech giant's suite. A sample dashboard from Qlik shows the sales performance of various retail outlets. "Almost all independent analytics and data integration vendors are accentuating their hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud support precisely because it is differentiating and attractive to midsize and larger organizations that want flexibility and choice, even if [those organizations] work primarily with one cloud provider today," said Doug Henschen, analyst at Constellation Research. Flexibility alone, however, is not enough, he continued. Organizations also want tight integrations between their analytics and data integration providers and their cloud services. Independent vendors tend to offer tight integrations to an array of cloud providers better than platforms that are closely aligned with a single provider, according to Henschen. "In my view, independents tend to offer more complete solutions and suites, whereas the cloud vendors tend to offer collections of low-level services that can be hard for customers to bring together and manage across multiple use cases," he said. Meanwhile, Mike Leone, analyst at Enterprise Strategy Group, noted that most enterprises store their data in multiple locations -- not just on premises and in the cloud, but also across multiple clouds. Vendors can help those enterprises reduce the complexity of their analytics operations by working in each of those locations, he said. "Data environments are distributed, and organizations are multi-cloud, whether they want to be or not," Leone said. "Being cloud-agnostic enables organizations to standardize on [one vendor's] technologies and drive down operational complexities that are commonly found in technology- and vendor-diverse environments."