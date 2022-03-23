Domo BI update includes app development, multi-cloud tools

New application development tools and enhanced multi-cloud capabilities highlight the latest Domo BI platform update as the vendor attempts to give more business users access to data and analytics.

Domo, founded in 2010 and based in American Fork, Utah, unveiled the new and enhanced capabilities on Wednesday during Domopalooza 2022, the vendor's virtual user conference.

App development Josh James, Domo's founder and CEO until stepping down on March 2, started the company on the premise that analytics should be for everyone in an organization rather than just members of the executive suite and a team of data scientists and analysts. As a result, Domo has made embedded BI a priority in recent years, adding tools that enable developers to build analytics applications and push them out to end users so they can inform decisions in the moment within those end users' everyday workflows. With the launch of Data Apps on Wednesday, Domo is adding to its application development and furthering its embedded BI capabilities under the direction of new CEO John Mellor. Data Apps are low-code tools to that combine data, analytics and workflows and can be customized to fit the needs of various roles within an organization. The Data Apps can be used on a mobile device or embedded into an existing work applications and processes, and their aim is to guide and inform business users during decision-making. That application experience for analytics is exactly what many organizations need, according to David Menninger, an analyst at Ventana Research. "I'm a huge fan of applications," he said, noting that data shows that many organizations continue to struggle to get analytics in the hands of more than a small percentage of workers. "Most people in the workforce are not analysts, [and] asking them to become analysts is the wrong way to help them do their jobs better," Menninger continued. "Data Apps is Domo's way of delivering their functionality in a way that is much more tailored to helping individuals get their jobs done." Beyond providing an easy-to-use framework for the development and deployment of analytics applications, Domo unveiled four solution accelerators, industry-specific Data Apps that make configuration faster and easier by coming equipped with the ability to pull in specific data and run analyses common to a specific industry. The accelerators include Retail Store Performance and Operations, Retail-Vendor Brand Performance and Insight Sharing, Supply Chain Collaboration and Operations, and Banking Customer Profitability and Behavior Analytics. Now generally available, they stand to significantly benefit Domo customers in the retail, supply chain and banking industries, according to Doug Henschen, an analyst at Constellation Research. "Domo is not the first BI/analytics vendor to provide no-code/low-code development options, but I like its industry-specific focus with solution accelerators for the retail, CPG and financial services industries," he said. "Accelerators can be more helpful than generalized toolkits or capabilities because they get you 80% of the way toward a finished application."

Multi-cloud functionality In addition to Domo Apps, the vendor unveiled new multi-cloud capabilities with an update to Domo Multi-Cloud. Domo's existing multi-cloud capabilities -- including its own cloud data warehouse -- already enabled native integrations with cloud data warehouses beyond the Domo BI platform where users could store, query and transform data and perform analytics. New capabilities include what Domo calls side-by-side clouds and cross-cloud extract, transform and load (ETL) in which applications can use data from both Domo's cloud data warehouse and another cloud data warehouse without moving or copying the data and without losing performance. In addition, customers can make one cloud its preferred storage cloud where they can move data from other clouds as well as select a target cloud when transitioning data between clouds. According to Henschen, the new multi-cloud capabilities not only expand options for users but also deliver on a promise Domo made during its user conference in 2021. "Many potential customers want to take advantage of their investments in third-party cloud data warehouses and data stores that live on other public clouds," he said. "Domo responded to these requests last year. And it seems they're delivering on that promise here in 2022, announcing 'side-by-side clouds' and cross-cloud ETL." The potential of the new capabilities is that customers will be able to use data where it resides without moving or copying their data, Henschen continued. "From the customer's perspective, it's all about leveraging existing investments without compromising on Domo's performance," he said. Similarly, Menninger noted the significance of the added multi-cloud capability. "For those organizations that have committed to using a cloud data warehouse, they now have an option in Domo to support that configuration," he said. "Originally, Domo only supported the Domo Warehouse. If your data was elsewhere and you wanted to analyze it with Domo, you had no choice but to load it into their warehouse."