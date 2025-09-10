ThoughtSpot Embedded update boosts agentic AI capabilities

ThoughtSpot on Wednesday launched a new edition of ThoughtSpot Embedded, adding agentic AI capabilities that customers can embed in applications so their users can benefit from agent-powered insights within their workflow.

Previous editions of ThoughtSpot Embedded, which was called ThoughtSpot Everywhere before being rebranded, enabled customers to embed AI capabilities in user workflows. Now, customers can embed Spotter 3, an updated version of ThoughtSpot's agentic AI-powered search engine that lets users access unstructured data in addition to the structured data that ThoughtSpot historically enabled users to analyze.

In addition, the ThoughtSpot Embedded update lets users embed AI-augmented dashboards. It also includes new tools for developers to build applications powered by ThoughtSpot that look like their organization's products.

Given that ThoughtSpot Embedded includes new agentic AI capabilities and adds valuable tools for developers, the update is a significant one for ThoughtSpot users -- particularly independent software vendors that use ThoughtSpot to power applications they provide their customers -- according to Donald Farmer, founder and principal of TreeHive Strategy.

"There are some very important -- and widely asked for -- improvements which make the embedded experience more complete in terms of analytics capabilities and more seamless for developers," he said. "I think this will move them forward in the embedded market significantly, especially as they can now tell a good story about both business intelligence and AI integration."

Based in Mountain View, Calif., ThoughtSpot has provided an AI-powered business intelligence (BI) platform from its start in 2012, enabling customers to search and analyze data using natural language rather than code. However, before OpenAI's November 2022 launch of ChatGPT enabled freeform natural language processing (NLP), users still needed technical expertise and data literacy to use ThoughtSpot.

Infusing AI Before generative AI enabled true NLP, BI was limited to trained experts and self-service users with data literacy skills. As a result, for decades, only about one-quarter of employees within organizations used data to inform their work. Embedded analytics was one way some organizations successfully enabled more workers to benefit from BI, providing them with data-informed insights within their normal workflows rather than forcing them to learn a complex analytics platform. Now, embedded analytics is expanding to include AI capabilities, such as freeform natural language queries, directly within applications like Salesforce and Workday, as well as tools custom-built by an employee's organization. Like Farmer, David Menninger, an analyst at ISG Software Research, called the ThoughtSpot Embedded update "an evolution" because it advances the AI capabilities users can embed. "As software providers create additional agentic capabilities, it's important to make those capabilities available in the embedded version as well," he said. "Other new features … round out the edges, making it easier to brand the embedded capabilities consistently with the application in which it's being embedded." ThoughtSpot Embedded is now built on four core pillars, according to Francois Lopitaux, the vendor's senior vice president of product management. They include the following: Embedded intelligence refers to the infusion of AI and BI in applications through ThoughtSpot's Visual Embed SDK and REST API.

Native experiences, including an Integrated Developer Playground and Mobile SDK that enable developers to create web and mobile applications that use ThoughtSpot's capabilities but are designed with the look and feel of their organization's tools.

Seamless workflows encompass ThoughtSpot's model context protocol server, allowing users to extend Spotter's source data to AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Anthropic's Claude.

An open ecosystem that includes ThoughtSpot's cloud-agnostic architecture layered on top of the vendor's agentic semantic layer and built-in governance capabilities to help ensure that data can be trusted. "The four pillars make sense," Menninger said. "They address real issues that have been obstacles to reaching more of the workforce with analytics. They've made good progress on embedding and native experiences." Meanwhile, determining what features to include in ThoughtSpot Embedded was driven by customer feedback, according to Lopitaux. "We already had a lot of customers using our solution, but all these customers wanted more," Lopitaux said. "Mobile SDK was one of the biggest requests that they wanted to add. Also, to be able to embed Spotter in their own applications is definitely top of the pile because they want to provide agentic experiences to their customers." One such customer is Navan, a corporate travel and expense management company. Using ThoughtSpot Embedded, Navan added ThoughtSpot's AI capabilities to its website so that its customers can now query data using natural language. For example, Navan users can ask which of their employees traveled the most during the previous 12 months, where and why they traveled, and how much those employees spent on travel to gain insights into how the travel budget is used. "[Embedding AI] helps to avoid the proliferation of dashboards because you never know what the follow-up questions will be," Lopitaux said. "When you have a dashboard, you need to send it to an analyst or [IT] to update a visualization. We are breaking that by allowing people to directly ask a question and get an answer right away."