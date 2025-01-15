Develop data literacy skills to advance your career

The success of data-informed decisions depends on decision-makers' ability to find, evaluate and interpret data effectively in the context of their work: in other words, their data literacy.

Some decisions are data-driven, and others are data-informed. Data-driven processes establish direct links between inputs and outcomes. The link is most apparent in automated systems for credit scoring, e-commerce recommendations and predictive maintenance schedules for equipment. Data-informed decisions, such as setting staffing levels or approving strategic initiatives, incorporate data as just one of several factors in human judgment.

Specialized roles such as data scientists and analysts remain crucial, but data literacy has also become a foundational skill for nearly every professional position as decision-making spreads to all levels in an organization.

Every profession uses data processes. For example, managers must evaluate reports and metrics to guide their teams. Marketing professionals depend on campaign analytics to optimize spending. HR uses workforce data to shape hiring and retention strategies.

Career advancement increasingly depends on the ability to work confidently with data. Everyone should have core data literacy skills that enable active participation in data-oriented discussions and decisions. Improving data literacy requires understanding current skill levels and what areas are lacking.

Data literacy levels Data literacy is a complex ability that brings together a range of technical, interpretative and communication skills. Traditional literacy requires the ability to read and understand what others have written, comprehend and interpret that text, and write one's own thoughts. Data literacy also involves the ability to understand, interpret and communicate. Because the different components of data literacy vary in difficulty, it's useful to classify different levels of literacy. There are generally four levels, which reflect the progression in skills in different applications of literacy in personal and business settings. Basic data literacy Basic data literacy is foundational. Users at this level can understand data concepts and terminology, such as the difference between structured and unstructured data or how to interpret KPIs. They can read simple visualizations, such as bar charts and line graphs. In a data-oriented discussion, someone with basic data literacy should be able to participate and understand what data is relevant to their role. They also have some awareness of how data quality and privacy affect their work. Working data literacy Working data literacy means users confidently engage with data in their daily role. They can understand data and analyses from others, select data for their own simple visualizations and derive their own interpretations. Users identify data quality issues and articulate data requirements, although they might not be able to implement the changes themselves. Career advancement increasingly depends on the ability to work confidently with data. When it comes to data analysis, working data literacy includes an understanding of statistical concepts such as probability, data distributions and what makes for a valid sample. Business users with working data literacy understand the difference between leading and lagging indicators as they affect the job role and can initiate data-oriented discussions. Tactical data literacy Tactical data literacy is the level at which people start to rely on data creatively. They can create new workflows or initiate new projects where data and analytics are critical to success. They know how to ensure data quality, validate data quality and select appropriate analytical methods. They also know how to communicate project outcomes with data. A user might understand quite advanced concepts, such as the principles behind predictive analytics and modeling, even if they can't build or tune a model themselves. A user with tactical literacy could have well-informed conversations with data engineers or data scientists about how their work aligns. Strategic data literacy Strategic data literacy implies a more advanced understanding of data and a thorough understanding of how to establish a business strategy that depends on data and critical analytics for its success. A key skill in strategic literacy is the ability to work with data across different business domains, not just one specialization. A strategically literate HR manager should be able to look at the metrics and analytics of a marketing campaign and understand its implications for promotions or hiring on that team. Strategic data literacy involves an understanding of the principles behind data management and data analysis, combined with the ability to translate insights into business strategy across domains. Increasingly, strategic data literacy also requires a thorough grasp of the demands of data governance and policy compliance.