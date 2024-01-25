What are shared services? Shared services is a delivery model organizations use to consolidate similar business functions into a single unit that supports the entire organization. Operating as its own entity and much like a third-party vendor, the unit delivers services with each department treated as a customer. The shared services unit is sometimes called a shared services organization (SSO) or shared services center (SSC). The shared services model is applied often to information technology (IT) services. IT services was the first SSO for many enterprises because hardware is expensive to purchase, maintain and implement with optimal training. A balkanized approach to IT infrastructure and staffing is costly and inefficient. Centralizing IT, instead of having each department tackle it, can alleviate duplication and waste and free up funds for other strategic initiatives. Separate IT initiatives are more likely to yield siloed data stores, an increasing concern in today's world of data analytics and privacy laws, and hardware that's not utilized fully. Combining various IT efforts in a single SSO can give the organization more efficiency and better resource utilization, reduce equipment and personnel costs, and facilitate better data governance.

Benefits of shared services organizations Most of today's organizations now also apply the shared services model in many other areas, including finance human resources management, marketing, facilities, procurement, legal services and more. They do so because the model offers several important benefits: Lower costs. Shared services are more cost-effective than the siloed approach because they centralize back-office operations used by multiple departments in the same organization, eliminating redundancy and helping to achieve economies of scale.

Shared services are more cost-effective than the siloed approach because they centralize back-office operations used by multiple departments in the same organization, eliminating redundancy and helping to achieve economies of scale. Strategic focus. With shared services, each department can better focus its limited resources on activities that support core initiatives and business goals, and let the SSOs handle support services.

With shared services, each department can better focus its limited resources on activities that support core initiatives and business goals, and let the SSOs handle support services. Operational consistency. SSOs can better refine and standardize their operations through knowledge sharing and robust feedback loops. Services can be applied more consistently with a better user experience.

SSOs can better refine and standardize their operations through knowledge sharing and robust feedback loops. Services can be applied more consistently with a better user experience. Flexibility. A single SSO can respond more quickly to changing business requirements than siloed teams. The SSO can also implement changes faster without overhauling the overall organizational structure. There are considerable benefits that can accrue from the centralization of business functions and sharing of services.