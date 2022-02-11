House bill tracks foreign investment in U.S. mergers

In a bid to bolster competition with China, U.S. lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan antitrust bill requiring disclosure of foreign investment in mergers. Its goal is to prevent China and other governments from gaining control of U.S. businesses and assets through mergers.

The Foreign Merger Subsidy Disclosure Act asks for transparency from merging companies in the U.S. It would require merging companies to report any financial support or subsidies received from a foreign government to the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice Antitrust Division.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-Wis.) and Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.), has been included in the U.S. House of Representatives' comprehensive China competition package, the America Competes Act of 2022. The America Competes Act will head to a conference committee where U.S. House and Senate leaders will work to reconcile differences between the House and Senate versions of the bill before it's signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Senate passed its version of the bill, the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act of 2021, last year.

The Foreign Merger Subsidy Act aims to address heightened concerns about the Chinese government using state-owned enterprises -- a business enterprise created by a government to engage in commercial activities -- to acquire U.S. intellectual property and assets like emerging technologies as well as engage in predatory pricing tactics. Although the bill is aimed at China, it would apply to other countries as well.

This type of activity poses both national security and competitive risks, Fitzgerald said during a webinar hosted by conservative think tank Hudson Institute.

"About 3% of China's GDP was specifically being set aside to subsidize many of these companies that quite honestly are doing business, not only up against American private enterprises, but a mix of international and global companies," Fitzgerald said.