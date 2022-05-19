DHS pauses newly created Disinformation Governance Board

A Department of Homeland Security effort to target the spread of foreign disinformation is on hold following a withering attack by Republican lawmakers.

DHS's recently created Disinformation Governance Board was revealed during a Congressional oversight hearing in April and was met with backlash from GOP lawmakers with concerns of government interference with free speech. In response, DHS issued a fact sheet May 2 explaining that it already targets disinformation that poses a threat to American security spread by countries including Russia, China and Iran, as well as criminal organizations.

Experts speaking during a panel hosted by the Hudson Institute on Monday said that announcing such a working group with limited information on how the group is defining and taking down disinformation was cause for concern.

Panelists said the effort seemed ill thought-out and DHS did not prepare enough information about how the Disinformation Governance Board was going to operate.

"The announcement of this board … it was really mishandled," said Robert Corn-Revere, law partner at Davis Wright Tremaine LLP, during the Hudson Institute panel Monday about the DHS effort.The institute is a conservative think tank.

Handling the spread of disinformation on social media has become top of mind for lawmakers. Still, something such as the Disinformation Governance Board caused concerns about whether the government was overreaching to stop disinformation. Those concerns persisted despite DHS reiterating that the group's goal was to identify disinformation that posed a threat and not censor content.

On Wednesday, DHS paused the Disinformation Governance Board, according to reporting from the Washington Post. Additionally, Nina Jankowicz who was tapped to lead the board, resigned.

Michael McConnell, director of the Constitutional Law Center at Stanford Law School and one of the Hudson Institute panelists, said the idea behind the Disinformation Governance Board does point to the need to have a "serious discussion of what the role is of the gatekeepers of speech in the disinformation space."

He said setting a standard for identifying and defining disinformation could be crucial, but difficult.

"We should think very seriously about what are the types of disinformation that social media companies should be alert to," McConnell said.