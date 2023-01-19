Gartner halves 2023 IT spending growth

Gartner cut by almost half its global IT spending growth projection for this year, as CIOs grew skittish in the inflation-stoked economic slowdown.

The analyst firm revised its forecast to 2.4% more IT spending than last year, or about $4.5 trillion. The revision came three months after Gartner predicted a 5.1% increase. The latest forecast amounts to $100 billion less in projected spending worldwide.

CIOs will be more cautious when buying, and many will delay some purchases while riding out the economic uncertainty, said John-David Lovelock, a research vice president at Gartner.

"A turbulent economy has changed the context of business decisions and can cause CIOs to become more hesitant, delay decisions or reorder priorities," Lovelock said in a statement.

The economic weakening from inflation has hit business-to-consumer companies much harder than business-to-business firms, Lovelock said. Nevertheless, B2B companies that overinvested in tech to grow their business operations will pause IT spending during the economic turmoil without cutting budgets for digital transformation projects.

"IT budgets are not driving these shifts, and IT spending remains recession-proof," Lovelock said.

The PC, tablet and smartphone markets are the hardest hit, with spending forecast to fall 5.1% this year.

Consumers and businesspeople who bought new hardware to support remote work and learning at the pandemic's height do not have a reason to upgrade, Lovelock said. The rest will hold on to what they have.

Software and IT services will balance out lower device spending by growing 9.3% and 5.5% this year, respectively, Gartner said. Spending on data center systems and communications services will grow at a much smaller pace, at 0.7% and 0.1%, respectively.