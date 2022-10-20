Gartner: IT spending to grow 5.1% amid optimization push

IT spending will expand 5.1% in 2023 despite economic uncertainty, but CIOs and other C-level executives will view investments through an optimization lens and pursue digital initiatives with more caution.

Those are some of the takeaways from a series of Gartner reports published this week during the market research firm's annual IT Symposium/Xpo event. The studies highlight the continued resilience of IT investment, underscoring the rise of digital businesses and their reliance on technology. They also point to the importance of optimization as businesses look to get the most out of previous IT expenditures, root out inefficiencies and scale operations without adding hard-to-find technical personnel.

According to Gartner, IT spending will reach $4.6 trillion worldwide next year, a 5.1% increase compared with 2022. Signs of persistent investment come amid a cooling economy. U.S. GDP declined in the first quarter and Q2, with the government set to release an advance estimate of Q3 numbers next week.

Gartner's latest forecast, however, suggested tech spending will run counter to the overall economic trend.

"At this point, enterprise IT spending is recession-proof," said John-David Lovelock, vice president analyst at Gartner.

Lovelock said enterprises don't have the "opportunity to cut IT in the way we did back in 2001." That was before widespread digitalization, when IT was still largely a behind-the-scenes operation.

"Our spending is different," Lovelock said. "IT has gone from back of house to front of house, and often revenue producing."

A focus on optimization Gartner's annual global CIO survey, meanwhile, noted that CIOs' future technology plans will "remain focused on optimization rather than growth." The survey, which polled more than 2,000 CIOs, found that cyber and information security, business intelligence/data analytics, and cloud platforms were the top areas earmarked for increased investment in 2023. While half or more of the CIOs identified those fields, other technologies ranked lower on the list -- 32% of CIOs cited AI as a top priority, and 24% cited hyperautomation. "The pixie-dust era of digital being a fix for all ills, by completely transforming the enterprise, may be drawing to a close," said Andy Rowsell-Jones, vice president analyst at Gartner and co-author of the company's "CIO Agenda" report. A "genuine desire for productivity improvement," along with a commitment to drive out inefficiencies, is poised to replace that phase, he added. In the business intelligence/data analytics context, the optimization task is broader than IT, Rowsell-Jones said. Businesses can strive to make better use of their data, but such efforts involve finding opportunities for improvement within selling, general and administrative costs, he noted. In another optimization play, organizations might look to more closely examine their cloud expenditures, investing in tools for doing so. The CIO survey did not cover FinOps, a framework for managing Opex costs, but Rowsell-Jones said it could play a role. "It is reasonable to speculate that FinOps tools will be among the cloud tools management will be using to hunt for waste in their organizations," he said. In addition, economic pressures are likely to "once again drive the spend optimization behaviors we last saw during the global financial crisis," Rowsell-Jones noted. Those behaviors include "finding and eliminating shelfware as a service, even if that shelfware is now in the cloud." Some cost-cutting and operations efficiency initiatives are originating outside the IT department -- and ending up on CIOs' digital transformation project lists, Lovelock noted. In Gartner's July survey of CFOs, two-thirds of the respondents said they were ready to increase investment in digital acceleration efforts. Those projects included a lot of work external to the CIO's office, with finance, supply chain, marketing and HR among the departments contributing, Lovelock said. Optimization covers a wide spectrum of activities.