Microsoft Inspire 2022 points to 'digital imperative'

Microsoft updated long-running initiatives at the company's annual partner event, revisiting digital transformation, industry-oriented marketing, co-selling and differentiated cloud offerings.

Microsoft Inspire 2022, which runs July 19-20, marks a transitional phase for the company's partner ecosystem. Microsoft appointed a new channel leader, chief partner officer Nicole Dezen, days before the conference. In addition, the company is in the process of inaugurating its revised partner program, which will debut later this year. Some partners have objected to the new program, dubbed the Microsoft Cloud Partner Program, and its requirements.

Microsoft mainly focused on overarching technology trends and recurring partner topics at the event, however. Satya Nadella, Microsoft's CEO, kicked off the conference with a different take on digital transformation, which first made the list of the company's fiscal-year priorities in 2016. At his Microsoft Inspire keynote, Nadella urged partners to go beyond "talking about digital transformation to delivering on the digital imperative for every organization."

He described that imperative as infusing digital technology into all business processes: "It's what will make the difference between organizations that thrive and those that get left behind."

The digital business race and the struggle between leaders and laggards are nothing new. But recent economic developments such as inflation create greater urgency, Nadella suggested.

"Digital technology is a deflationary force in an inflationary economy," Nadella said. "It's the only way to navigate the headwinds we are confronting today."

Nadella cited the example of a consumer-packaged goods manufacturer, which he did not identify, that deployed technology to boost throughput and avoid raising prices.

Industry focus continues Vertical marketing is another conference theme and a continuation of a trend going back to at least 2017, when Microsoft said it would reorganize along industry lines. That focus has since shifted to Microsoft's industry cloud lineup, which covers the retail, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services and non-profit sectors. The company also offers a sustainability cloud. At Microsoft Inspire, Nick Parker, corporate vice president, global partner solutions at the company, called out industry clouds as a center for partner activity. Industry clouds let partners create "deeper industry-specific solutions" that integrate into Microsoft Cloud, a platform that includes Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Github. Microsoft works with its systems integrator and ISV partners to create industry-specific offerings, he added. Partners point to industry clouds as a growth opportunity and a vehicle for digital transformation.