Gartner's IT services forecast calls for consulting uptick

IT service providers could see the enterprise technology spending constraints that marked much of 2023 ease over the course of this year as businesses spend more on consulting services.

Gartner last week increased its overall 2024 global IT spending growth forecast to 8%, up from the 6.8% projection it published in January. The new estimate is a bit more than double the 2023 growth rate of 3.8% in the consulting and market research firm's latest totals. The IT services spending category is now expected to approach double-digit expansion in 2024, with Gartner revising its growth estimate to 9.7% from the earlier 8.7%. That compares with 6.1% growth in 2023.

Gartner's latest market update assesses 2024 IT services spending at $1.5 trillion -- 30% of its total IT market estimate of $5 trillion.

The IT services forecast gets a lift from enterprise customers struggling to attract highly skilled personnel and having to spend more on consulting services to make up for the deficit, said John-David Lovelock, a research vice president at Gartner.

But Gartner also pointed to an improvement in the overall business climate as a factor. In 2023, a slowdown in IT spending gathered momentum and became especially pronounced in the fourth quarter, Lovelock noted. This year will see enterprise demand turn that pattern on its head, according to Lovelock.

"2024 is going to play out like 2023 but in reverse," he said. "We are starting out with the hesitancy, but that clears out by the end of the year."

IT services challenges The reversal will be welcome news for IT services firms, some of which have reported softening sales due to a difficult macro-economic environment. John-David Lovelock John-David Lovelock Wipro, a technology services and consulting company based in Bangalore, India, last week reported a 3.8% year-over-year decrease in IT services revenue for its 2024 fiscal year ended March 31. Srini Pallia, CEO and managing director at Wipro, said the industry's "big challenges" in 2023 affected the company's performance. "The economic environment is still uncertain, and there might be more challenges in the short-term," Pallia said during Wipro's fourth-quarter earnings call. Accenture, another global IT service provider, last month cut its fiscal year 2024 revenue growth guidance to a range of 1% to 3%, down from its previous outlook of 2% to 5%. The company's fiscal year ends August 31. Julie Sweet, Accenture's CEO, cited "a further tightening of spending at our clients" when asked about IT services spending during an earnings call. Lovelock, however, suggested the larger IT service providers might be reacting to limited revenue visibility as much as overall IT spending trends. He said service providers that grew accustomed to average contract lengths of two to two-and-a-half years had a good window into revenue during that period. But customers shortened contracts in 2023, which reduced revenue visibility to perhaps a year, he noted.