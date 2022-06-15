Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins: IT spending could slow

Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins acknowledged that stock market volatility and high inflation and interest rates could cause a slowdown in the global IT market.

Nevertheless, he said he did not expect the current economic conditions to have the same impact they would have had a decade ago.

In the past, C-suite executives would have slashed IT spending to reduce expenses, Robbins said Tuesday at Cisco Live. Now, executives see IT as driving the company’s core business.

“I’m not naïve that things could slow down, and [companies] could push projects out,” Robbins said during a meeting with reporters and analysts. “But not like you would have seen in the past, when [IT] was seen as a cost center.”

The change in executive attitudes is "a monumental shift in thinking," he said.

Robbins pointed to how Cisco customers Ford Motor Co. and Bank of America have used technology to drive revenue through customer services. Ford President and CEO Jim Farley plans to invest $50 billion by 2026 to build internet-connected electric vehicles.

Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco Chuck Robbins, CEO, Cisco

“There’s an understanding of the power of the technology,” Robbins said of the companies.

Technology’s importance was demonstrated during the pandemic, when companies used it to keep employees working from home on laptops. Today, Cisco customers have had to adjust to employee demand to continue working from home at least two or three days a week.

Many of those companies continue experimenting with collaboration tools like video conferencing, which can’t adequately serve all the needs of a hybrid workforce, Robbins said.

“They’re solving for hybrid work by looking at collaboration on a meetings platform, as opposed to a holistic experience,” he said.