AI policy advisory group talks competition in draft report

An artificial intelligence advisory group created in 2020 to inform the federal government on AI policy is treading carefully in recommending new rules and regulations.

In its first draft report released this week, the National AI Advisory Committee (NAIAC) makes initial recommendations on building out trustworthy AI governance, bolstering national AI leadership, investing in AI research and workforce, and cultivating international collaboration on AI policy.

However, in its first year working on issues surrounding AI, the group isn't proposing any new AI policies in the draft report.

The first step is adapting existing consumer protection laws to potential harms caused by AI systems, said Reggie Townsend, NAIAC member and vice president of data ethics practice at software company SAS Institute. The Federal Trade Commission and other consumer protection agencies came together this week to support enforcing consumer protection laws for AI systems used in decision-making for housing, lending and employment opportunities.

"It's important to evaluate the current legal structure and see how that applies before you create a lot of new rules," Townsend said during a Brookings Institution discussion about the NAIAC draft report.

Miriam Vogel, NAIAC chair and president and CEO of nonprofit EqualAI, echoed Townsend, noting that it's crucial to understand how existing laws can apply before creating new regulation aimed at AI.

One helpful thing is to examine current laws, regulations, norms and standards and then look at "where we need new regulations," she said.