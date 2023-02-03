Federal report focuses on AI diversity and ethics

The national task force to research how to advance and democratize access to AI research in the U.S. recommends diversifying the talent pool of AI researchers such as students and Ph.D. holders.

The National AI Research Resource (NAIRR) Task Force released its final report On Jan. 24. The National Science Foundation and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy formed the task force as part of the National AI Initiative Act of 2020. It includes members from the government, academia and the private sector.

The task force was formed to determine whether the U.S. needs a shared research infrastructure that supports AI students and researchers through computational resources, data and educational tools.

The report comes as the U.S. aims to regain its foothold as the leader in AI. Most recently, countries such as China have stood out in the AI R&D race.

To change this competitive landscape, the task force report shows how the U.S. can manage a NAIRR through a proposed budget of $2.6 billion over six years. The NAIRR would be used primarily by students, AI researchers and educators who want to incorporate AI tools into their teaching. Part of the goal of the NAIRR would be to increase the diversity of talent in AI and advance trustworthy AI.

The diversity landscape Resources that fuel AI research and development are currently available to researchers. Despite the increase in computer science doctorate recipients specializing in AI and more undergraduate students receiving computer science degrees, the field lacks diversity, the report says. Of 442 doctorate recipients in 2020, 51% were white, 30% Asian, 7% Hispanic and 2% Black, according to the report. Meanwhile, only about 20% of AI PhD and computer science PhD graduates in North America in 2020 were female. To address this disparity, the task force proposed creating a group to oversee the NAIRR as well as incorporate diversity and equity within the organization. The Task Force proposes an operating entity that will focus of diversity as part of its operating standard.

Making diversity a priority One aspect of diversity that the task force proposes is reducing barriers such as financial hardship to participating in the research and development of AI. The task force suggests exposing students to AI early and exposing more AI software tools to those already learning about AI. "It's no secret that AI, and more broadly the STEM field, has a diversity problem," said Kashyap Kompella, an analyst at RPA2AI Research. "The NAIRR mission of making the field of AI more accessible, representative and responsible is a worthy goal and helps the U.S. cement its pole position in AI." A lot of problems that come up with AI can be solved if there's a diverse group of people working on the models and systems, according to Gartner analyst Svetlana Sicular. It's not only about bias but about a variety of perspectives. Svetlana SicularAnalyst, Gartner "The reason for diversity is very specific to AI because a majority of AI is biased," she said, noting that bias can not only be against a specific protected group but also an age bracket or a personality group. "It's not only about bias but also about a variety of perspectives." The task force also wants to increase the access that people of different backgrounds have to AI tools and resources. Specifically, the group recommends that researchers and AI students have access to computing resources (including at least one large-scale machine learning supercomputer capable of training one trillion-parameter models), government and non-government datasets, support, and training. "Offering resources is good for R&D innovation and solving societal problems," Sicular said. "However, in some cases, resources might be counterproductive. "Instead of learning and innovating, students might run unnecessary cycles, hoping that a merely brute force solves a problem," she continued. "Formulating where AI can make a difference cannot be done by specialists in machine learning."