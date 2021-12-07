Microsoft unveils responsible AI guidelines and dashboard

Microsoft said it wants to make it easier for organizations to use and build AI technology responsibly.

During its "Put Responsible AI into Practice" digital event on Dec. 7, the tech giant, with Boston Consulting Group, released 10 guidelines that product leaders can use to implement AI responsibly, without bias and with visibility into the intentions of AI and machine learning algorithms.

Guidelines and a dashboard Enterprises can use the guidelines before, during and after the process of building AI models. Microsoft outlines the guidelines in a three-step framework that starts with using transparent processes to assess and prepare the model and weigh potential risks and benefits. The next step is design, build and document. At this stage developers are building the AI model and looking at the impacts of the product. The final step is to validate and support the model, and test it to ensure it works in the way it should work, without ethical bias. Microsoft also introduced a new Responsible AI dashboard for data scientists and developers. The dashboard runs on the Azure Machine Learning service and includes responsible AI tools such as interpretability, error analysis, and counterfactual and causal inferencing. During a virtual event for customers, Microsoft and Boston Consulting Group released 10 guidelines product leaders can use to build ethical AI models.