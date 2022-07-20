Biden's nominee for OSTP director brings experience to role

President Joe Biden has nominated the first woman and person of color to serve as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy and his top science and technology adviser.

Biden's nominee, Arati Prabhakar, has spent her career both in the private and public tech sectors. She served as director of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) from 2012 to 2017, as well as director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology from 1993 to 1997. Prabhakar spent 15 years as a company executive and venture capitalist in Silicon Valley, leading research and development projects to deployment.

Prabhakar has been nominated to replace OSTP's former director, Eric Lander, who resigned in February amid reports he bullied and harassed OSTP staff. Before his resignation, Lander and OSTP staff began working on an "AI bill of rights" to protect consumers by providing transparency into algorithmic processes.

Prabhakar spoke on her experience and how she views the role of OSTP director before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation during her nomination hearing Wednesday.

"For many decades, American science and technology has been the most powerful engine for innovation in history," she said during the hearing. "That's an achievement that did not happen by accident. OSTP is at the heart of making sure that U.S. science and technology leadership endures in this very complex century that we're living in."

Arati Prabhakar, President Joe Biden's nominee for director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy, spoke during a nomination hearing Wednesday.