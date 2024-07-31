U.S. top science chief says federal AI R&D spending lagging

The U.S. government has made addressing risks from artificial intelligence front and center, from the AI Bill of Rights to President Joe Biden's executive order on AI. However, to harness the technology's benefits, the U.S. also needs to invest in federal AI research and development.

That's according to Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Due to the abrupt rise in popularity of generative AI tools like OpenAI's ChatGPT starting in 2022, companies including Microsoft, Google and Amazon have put the "pedal to the metal" on R&D spending, she said during a panel discussion hosted by the Brookings Institution. But there hasn't been a significant surge in federal AI R&D in contrast to how much big tech companies are investing, Prabhakar said.

It's critical that the U.S. invests in its own AI research due to the implications for improving government operations, but also achieving larger goals for the country, like assessing climate risks and making advances in healthcare, she said.

"We've done great work to get AI started on the right track for managing risks," Prabhakar said. "But we have not yet as a country made the significant investments it's going to take in R&D to realize these huge benefits."