Early-stage tech companies comb through data, software code

Much of enterprise IT involves efforts to find small, pivotal bits of information within vast and continuously expanding data repositories. Early-stage tech companies participating in the 2025 MIT Sloan CIO Symposium's Innovation Showcase presented their takes on how to solve the enduring needle-in-a-haystack problem.

Examples include Aperio, which focuses on the mountains of data large industrial companies generate; iCustomer, which uses AI agents to make sense of customer data from various sources; and Silverthread, which analyzes large codebases to help modernize software and pinpoint code issues.

The three startups were among the finalists for the Innovation Showcase, which runs today at the MIT Sloan CIO event and features 10 companies that sell products to CIOs or IT departments.

Boosting data quality in the industrial sector Boston-based Aperio targets quality issues in time series data -- readings collected from industrial equipment over particular time intervals. Sensors and transmitters generate streaming data from machinery housed in power utilities, oil and gas companies and renewable energy firms, for example. "The problem is there are so many point sources and data sources that individuals can't manage it all," said Jane Arnold, customer success lead at Aperio. Organizations have been getting by with manual data-checking and processes for dealing with individual sensors. In Aperio's view, however, that approach becomes untenable for industrial enterprises that plan to pursue AI and advanced analytics at scale. "When companies are putting tens of millions of sensor signals into these AI models, it becomes impossible," Aperio CEO Jonas Hellgren said. He said the inability to check for issues in massive amounts of time series data through human inspection hinders the widespread adoption of AI in the industrial sector. "'That is the Achilles heel of the industry right now," Hellgren said. "You need an unsupervised, autonomous solution for this problem." To that end, Aperio's DataWise software provides machine learning models built to look for specific data issues. The models connect with a customer's data streams and inspect the data to find anomalies, Hellgren said. Those anomalies could include missing data, noisy data or miscalibrated sensors. Feeback from CIOs and other IT leaders has helped Aperio refine its product. One request has been to integrate Aperio and its data quality insights into other frequently used tools. Arnold noted the example of Seeq's industrial analytics software for time series data. "Many industrials are using Seeq for self-service analytics and advanced analytics," she said. "The biggest pull has been to integrate our events into Seeq analytics tools."

Automating go-to-market operations Another Innovation Showcase finalist, iCustomer, aims to make enterprise customer data more actionable and ready for AI. Customers generate an abundance of signals: purchasing history, web browsing behavior, demographic information and sentiment on their purchases and experiences. Those signals are recorded in a multitude of data stores, including an enterprise's internal customer systems and external sources such as social media platforms. The problem for organizations is incorporating all that data into day-to-day decision-making, said Abhi Yadav, CEO at iCustomer in Cambridge, Mass. "You have this customer data," he noted. "Well, how would you activate it?" The iCustomer approach continues Yadav's earlier startup experience in the customer data platform (CDP) market. CDP products have made progress in collecting customer data from various sources. But Yadav said a gap persisted between static customer databases and the need to use data effectively in go-to-market operations. "There was a CDP era, and now we call it a 'knowledge era,'" he said. In Yadav's view, agentic AI characterizes this new era. His company's product uses AI agents to tackle tasks such as data unification, customer segmentation and marketing campaign analysis. In addition, the company provides an ontology, which describes relationships between people, companies and events such as customer support interactions. AI agents act upon this domain-knowledge ontology. Yadav said iCustomer’s interactions with IT leaders have helped shape the company's positioning. It sells through integration partners such as data platform vendors Snowflake and Databricks. The idea is to preserve and enhance what the customer already uses rather than introduce a new product category, Yadav said. "One customer said, 'Look, the CIO has told us we are married to this data engine right now for the next five years. We have invested millions of dollars. We cannot throw this out the door.'"