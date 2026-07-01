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What CIOs need to know about AI notetaking security
AI meeting tools enhance collaboration and efficiency but introduce serious privacy, compliance and data governance risks.
Executive summary
- AI meeting tools boost productivity but create significant governance and compliance risks by expanding sensitive data footprints, increasing regulatory obligations and introducing new exposure points across vendor ecosystems that require disciplined controls beyond default settings.
- Inadequate safeguards can eliminate legal protections and trigger violations, as recent cases show that insufficient consent and third-party data sharing can nullify attorney-client privilege, while improper handling of protected information may result in privacy violations.
- Effective deployment requires proactive governance. CIOs must audit recording settings across all platforms, minimize data retention for sensitive meetings, update legal hold procedures, establish cross-functional oversight teams and train employees on limitations rather than accepting vendor defaults.
AI-based meeting recording and transcription platforms have moved from novelty to valuable collaboration tools.
Properly deployed, they let meeting participants engage with stakeholders rather than dividing attention between the conversation and contemporaneous notetaking. They also produce a durable, searchable record and sophisticated recaps that identify speakers, summarize key decisions and generate action items.
For the CIO, these capabilities translate directly into execution: clearer ownership, faster follow-through and a higher likelihood that related initiatives survive post-meeting drop-off.
The efficiency gains are substantial; however, they must be pursued with appropriate guidelines. The same tools that enhance productivity also expose an organization to greater privacy, privilege and information-governance risks if enabled by default or used without disciplined controls.
AI notetaking is reshaping enterprise data governance
AI notetaking tools can unintentionally expand an organization's sensitive data footprint, turning even benign conversations into stored, searchable records that may be accessible to third parties or subject to regulatory review. They create a new class of business records, significantly increasing both data volume and exposure. This drives new storage, security and compliance obligations, particularly as information moves across vendor ecosystems.
CIOs must recognize that the privacy architecture of an AI tool directly determines whether sensitive communications remain under control. Many platforms rely on cloud infrastructure, third-party integrations and, in some cases, human review workflows -- all of which can introduce additional exposure points if not properly governed.
Recording consent adds another layer of complexity. Requirements vary across jurisdictions, with some states mandating all-party consent and extending protections to biometric data such as voiceprints derived from audio files. Most AI notetaking tools are not designed to account for these differences in real time, leaving organizations responsible for managing compliance risk through policy, configuration and user behavior.
For organizations in highly regulated industries -- such as legal services and healthcare -- the stakes are even higher. These tools may capture highly sensitive information, creating new pathways for exposure and complicating compliance with strict privacy and retention requirements.
If these tools store, process or transmit protected health information through third-party vendors without appropriate safeguards in place, organizations risk unauthorized disclosures and potential HIPAA violations.
For attorneys, recent legal cases such as In re Otter.AI Privacy Litigation and United States v. Heppner have established precedent that inadequate consent and data sharing with third parties can nullify attorney-client privilege and work-product protection.
As adoption accelerates, organizations need clear guardrails to ensure AI notetaking tools are deployed consistently and responsibly across the enterprise. CIOs can take practical steps now to reduce risk and maintain control over how these tools capture and manage data.
Practical steps for CIOs
Conduct a configuration assessment first
Many organizations discover that recording and transcription features were enabled by default without any evaluation of legal or governance implications. CIOs should work with their teams to audit the use of AI recording settings across every audio and video conferencing platform -- including firm-supported and shadow IT platforms -- to document currently enabled settings.
Minimize data persistence for sensitive meetings
Most enterprise video conferencing and AI notetaking platforms offer administrators meaningful control over whether transcripts, summaries and recordings are retained after a call ends. Organizations handling legal matters should configure platforms to suppress post-meeting retention by default, reserving persistent recording and transcription for situations where a durable record has been authorized and legally vetted.
Update your data map and legal hold procedures
AI-generated meeting artifacts can be stored in platform-native cloud storage, third-party integrations or individual user accounts. CIOs must have a complete understanding of where this information is stored in their supported meeting platforms, the impact of legal hold policies enabled in those platforms and provide guidance on obligations when a third party records a meeting subject to legal hold. AI-generated summaries appear authoritative to end users but may not be subject to standard e-discovery processes, creating significant governance gaps.
Build cross-functional governance
Aligning AI notetaking tools with evolving legal guidance is not a one-time exercise in AI's rapidly advancing technology. A cross-functional team with representation from IT, security, governance, legal and compliance should review, approve and monitor AI tools with recording capabilities on an ongoing basis. Video conferencing vendors continue to release new AI features, and the e-discovery and confidentiality implications of those features are often untested at launch.
Train employees on limitations and risks
Employees should understand how to use the tools effectively and recognize their limitations -- such as audio quality issues, background noise and speaker overlap. Preventing overreliance on inaccurate AI content is both a legal and an operational imperative.
The organizations that will use these tools safely and productively are those that have made deliberate, informed choices about configuration rather than allowing default settings to define their risk posture.
Sharon Klein is the vice chair of AI at Blank Rome and co-chair of the firm's privacy, security and data protection practice.
Frank Spadafino is CIO at Blank Rome.