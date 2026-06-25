CIOs must rethink governance for AI collaboration tools

The most valuable knowledge inside many organizations no longer lives in documents. Knowledge lives in meeting transcripts, chat threads, customer interactions, AI-generated summaries, action items and decisions made in a video meeting and surfaced weeks later by a virtual assistant. As AI becomes deeply embedded in unified communications and collaboration platforms, organizations are creating a new category of enterprise assets -- institutional memory that is continuously captured, organized and reused by machines.

That shift is changing the role of platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom Workplace and Slack. Once viewed primarily as communication tools, they are increasingly becoming knowledge systems that preserve operational context long after a meeting ends or a conversation scrolls off the screen.

For CIOs and IT leaders, the transformation introduces a new governance challenge. They must decide not only what information AI can access, but also what it should retain, surface, automate, and, in some cases, forget.

Collaboration platforms are the new knowledge system The rise of AI assistants and agents is also accelerating a broader evolution already underway across collaboration environments. "AI should not be limited to functioning as an assistive tool," said Richard Bassett, vice president of agentic AI at Nice. "When embedded directly within the flow of execution, AI can absorb volume, shape outcomes, influence escalation patterns and ultimately reshape the nature of work that reaches human teams." This is particularly evident in customer service operations, where employees increasingly work across multiple communication channels at once. According to Nice research, 79% of contact centers report handling multiple channels concurrently during most or every shift. In those environments, AI is doing more than helping employees work faster. It is generating a growing repository of reusable organizational knowledge. Meeting transcripts, summarized action items, interaction histories and workflow records all become part of a continuously expanding information layer that can be searched, referenced and acted upon across the enterprise. "As a result, contact center and collaboration environments are increasingly evolving into persistent knowledge systems," Bassett said. The distinction matters. Communication platforms were traditionally designed to facilitate interactions. Knowledge systems, by contrast, are expected to preserve context, establish records and inform future decisions. Many organizations have not adjusted their governance strategies accordingly. "IT leaders failing to implement strict lifecycle management for AI-generated context build an escalating compliance liability alongside an institutional memory," said David Smith, founder and principal analyst of InFlow Analysis.

A governance gap is emerging AI technology has advanced faster than the policies surrounding it. Organizations have long maintained frameworks governing data retention, security and compliance, but those policies were largely developed for static records and human-created content. They were not designed for environments where AI continuously captures conversations, synthesizes information and generates new knowledge. "Legacy IT governance playbooks govern static documents while autonomous agents require dynamic oversight," Smith said. As AI becomes embedded in everyday workflows, a new set of questions emerges: Who owns AI-generated knowledge? How long should it be retained? Which information should remain accessible? What obligations exist when AI-generated outputs influence decisions or actions? Organizations cannot govern a hybrid workforce of humans and AI when the AI operates in a black box. David SmithFounder and principal analyst, InFlow Analysis "Many organizations continue to govern these environments as transactional platforms rather than as long-lived repositories of operational intelligence," Bassett said. "This disconnect is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore." The challenge then extends beyond technology governance. It touches legal, compliance, risk management and corporate accountability. Every transcript, summary and recommendation adds value -- but it can also create exposure. IT leaders must adopt a 'glass box' approach to governance to gain continuous visibility into the data an AI agent accesses and shares, Smith said. "Organizations cannot govern a hybrid workforce of humans and AI when the AI operates in a black box," he said.

Business risks extend beyond compliance The promise of AI-powered collaboration is compelling. Organizations gain faster access to information, reduce repetitive work and preserve expertise that might otherwise disappear when employees leave. Yet the same capabilities create new risks. An AI system that can instantly surface years of organizational knowledge raises questions about data ownership and access controls. Automated recommendations require transparency into how the AI reached those conclusions. AI-generated content may eventually become part of business records subject to regulatory requirements or legal discovery. The challenge becomes even more complex as organizations deploy autonomous and semi-autonomous AI agents alongside human workers. Additionally, vendors are pushing interoperability standards, such as the Model Context Protocol, to make enterprise context AI-ready. Without proper governance in place, organizations risk creating an open door for proprietary knowledge to exit the enterprise entirely, Smith said. Traditional governance models were built around people and software applications. Today, enterprises must oversee environments where humans and AI systems collaborate, share information and contribute to operational outcomes together. That reality is forcing organizations to rethink governance as a broader operational discipline rather than a technology function alone.

Why CIOs need a unified governance model For many organizations, the path forward begins with treating human and AI work as part of the same operating environment. "Governance models must evolve beyond traditional controls to account for a hybrid workforce of human employees and AI agents," Bassett said. Emerging approaches seek to bring workforce management, QA, compliance and AI operations under a common governance framework. The goal is to apply consistent policies, controls and performance objectives regardless of whether work is performed by a human employee, an AI agent or a combination of both. According to Bassett, a unified governance model offers the clearest route forward for CIOs. "Consolidating human and AI workstreams across channels and platforms into a single AI-native operating environment can provide the visibility, consistency and control needed as both the workforce and institutional knowledge base expand," he said. The objective is not simply greater oversight. It is creating a governance structure that can scale with AI adoption.