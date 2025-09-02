Improve observability with AI: 5 real-world success stories

Enterprises are dependent on e-commerce and support, whether they are the consumer or provider. Their management systems tend to be bottom-up in their approach to user experience; they manage the state of a technology and not its contribution to the business. However, the real business imperative is quality of experience (QoE) rather than quality of service.

For the cloud and the data center, several separate components are run to operate an application. All the elements of a given UX are usually shared with the load from other users, which can affect customer satisfaction, sales and overall functionality. Obtaining information on this data, then distilling conclusions about the overall QoE, can become impossible.

Traditional management is increasingly unable to respond. However, observability can address this issue, and AI can boost insights into QoE pitfalls. Read about these real-world AI-powered observability use cases and what makes modern observability tools effective.

What is the role of AI in observability? Hybrid-cloud application deployments and the many elements involved in QoE can be complex. Traditional tools cannot communicate how infrastructure and application conditions can affect QoE remediation efforts. Some experts suggest creating a "digital twin" of the full network and IT environment to organize observability data, but the more popular strategy is to use AI. Administrators can train AI, from machine learning to large-language models, to correlate between the state of business infrastructure and QoE. It can identify QoE problems across users and applications, and validate the effect of possible remedies to abnormal conditions on QoE. Observability tool providers, with and without AI augmentation, report a 60%-90% reduction of operations resources applied to UX problem-solving, which can affect sales by 40%-70%. Of 88 companies that offered their observability experiences to Andover Intel, all fell in the lower third of each of these ranges when no AI was used. But among users who augmented observability with AI (13 of 88), their experiences were at the top of these ranges. Real-world AI-powered observability examples All 88 companies cited the following improvements to Andover Intel from the baseline of traditional network and infrastructure management systems. Restored QoE. One mass-market retail operation used AI-based observability to reduce the time and human effort required to restore QoE by 84% and reduce the number of incidents where unsatisfactory QoE had to be remediated by over 50%. This is because negative trends could be spotted and addressed before users were impacted.

Reduced service outages. An electric utility reduced the number of customer hours of service outages by 63% with AI observability, compared to only 31% without AI.

An electric utility reduced the number of customer hours of service outages by 63% with AI observability, compared to only 31% without AI. Improved time-to-correct . A healthcare chain with over 500 locations improved time-to-correction on application access problems from 44 minutes to 26 minutes with observability improvements. They are exploring adding AI, and it appears it will reduce the time-to-correct to 17 minutes.

. A healthcare chain with over 500 locations improved time-to-correction on application access problems from 44 minutes to 26 minutes with observability improvements. They are exploring adding AI, and it appears it will reduce the time-to-correct to 17 minutes. Lowered dropped call rates. A B2B product company experienced an 11% drop call rate on customer support because of QoE issues. With AI observability, they reduced this to 4%.

A B2B product company experienced an 11% drop call rate on customer support because of QoE issues. With AI observability, they reduced this to 4%. Isolated service outages faster. A public utility was experiencing service outages that took, on average, almost half an hour to fully isolate. Observability enabled them to cut that time to less than 20 minutes, and they're hoping adding AI analysis can do better, even making it possible to spot an oncoming problem before it hits. Are all companies using AI in observability? Despite these successes, only a minority of enterprises use observability and AI-augmented observability. Hybrid-cloud users in verticals that support online sales and support represent the small majority of adopters, where a third of enterprises use normal observability and 10% use AI-powered observability. However, nearly half of all related enterprises plan to review AI observability in their next budget cycle, showing that the application of AI within observability is becoming increasingly valuable. The future of AI in observability is still murky, but it could be bright.