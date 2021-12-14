Data backup in 2021 emphasized data protection and privacy

Many organizations had to reevaluate their backup needs to ensure data protection and privacy in an ever-evolving IT landscape.

Vast amounts of data are being generated and backed up outside of a central data center, largely due to the rapid rise of work from home (WFH) data backup needs. As people continue to work from home, organizations must not only stay compliant with privacy regulations such as GDPR but keep an eye on the rise of ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks worldwide. This makes a solid and updated data backup strategy crucial.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from 2021, and some tips, on how to navigate data backup and data protection strategies as we move into 2022.

Be sure to protect data, even if it's with a SaaS provider Recent figures have shown that many organizations have not yet grappled with a daunting fact: Although SaaS providers help manage data, the organization is still responsible for protecting data it stores in SaaS applications. SaaS applications, more often than not, contain mission-critical data essential to business operations. Platforms such as Microsoft 365, Salesforce and AWS are among many that organizations rely on, and that data must be protected. Luckily, there are a variety of data protection vendors that offer backup for SaaS applications. Organizations can also consider backup as a service to bolster its backup strategy. Vendors that offer SaaS backup include Rubrik, Veeam, Acronis, and Druva, among others.

Use compliance as a guide to backup strategies With remote work on the rise and the likelihood of more data breaches going forward, it's more important than ever to look at ways to ensure compliance needs for data backup, protection and privacy are met. Violation of compliance regulations can lead to large fines and a loss of trust from customers. In this tip by TechTarget contributor John Edwards, he notes that the act of pursuing compliance with data protection and privacy regulations alone can have other benefits as well, in 2022 and beyond. Organizations that make compliance an integral part of their data protection strategy ensure they know exactly how much data they generate and where it lies, which will help them create and implement strategies to protect it. Consistently compliant organizations are often seen as trustworthy if they hold data security in high regard. When possible, back up copies of data to an offline medium such as tape or look at other ways to airgap data. Immutability is another option that can be applied to a variety of backup media, so that if data is accessed by an unauthorized user or malicious actor, it cannot be altered or deleted.

Put a premium on privacy, now and beyond Privacy and compliance go hand in hand. Privacy differs from protection and security in the sense that privacy is more so about who is allowed to access data, but as TechTarget contributor Brian Posey notes, privacy and security have "a strong degree of overlap." With malicious attacks on the rise, many organizations have looked at ways to combat the threat of unauthorized access to ensure sensitive data is not seen by unwarranted eyes. Look at tools as fundamental as encryption to be sure data is kept private. Ensuring data privacy not only builds trust with customers and stakeholders, but privacy is also a key component of regulations such as HIPAA.

Implement policies and procedures for data protection In the new year, with the rapidly changing landscape, it's as good a time as any to look at backup procedures and methods to ensure that your organization's backup and data recovery strategy doesn't fall short. The pandemic has changed how, when and where we work -- and it's likely that WFH and hybrid work models will continue. In the new year, be sure to plan for edge data backup and data that lies outside of a central data center, and craft documented backup and data recovery plans to ensure data is protected and backed up. It's also crucial to ensure that backups are free from ransomware or malware, and that you can recover data if an incident occurs, so be sure to test backups on a regular basis and work testing into the documentation of backup procedures.