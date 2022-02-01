At Asigra, father-son team replaced by newly hired execs

A new CEO and a handful of newly named executives have taken the helm at Asigra Inc., the first significant change at the top levels of the family-owned cloud backup vendor in decades.

Company founder and former CEO David Farajun will remain on the board of directors; his son, Eran Farajun, who served as the company's primary spokesperson and evangelist in recent years, will keep his executive vice president title and serve on the board as well.

New hires for the company's top brass include Eric Simmons as CEO and president of the board; Val Silva as CTO; Pete Nourse as chief revenue officer and chief marketing officer; and Chris Gilkes as vice president of worldwide sales.

The new team marks a notable culture change since Asigra was founded in 1986, said Marc Staimer, president of Dragon Slayer Consulting.

"It was a good move on their part to say they need pros," Staimer said. "They're putting in place a modern executive team."

The new team joined the company at the end of 2021. Priorities for the team and company will include a new marketing push for Asigra products among channel partners and new features for the Asigra software, according to Simmons.

"It's David's other child and legacy in life," Simmons said in an interview with SearchDataBackup. "We want to continue to do meaningful work."