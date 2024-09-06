In $1.9B deal, Salesforce buys data backup company Own

Salesforce plans to acquire SaaS backup vendor Own Company for $1.9 billion in cash to blend Own's technology into Salesforce's data protection catalog.

The definitive agreement to acquire Own came Thursday and marked the second acquisition Salesforce made this week. It also signed a definitive agreement Tuesday to acquire Tenyx, an AI-voice chatbot vendor. Details of the Tenyx acquisition were not disclosed.

Both acquisitions are expected to be completed during Salesforce's fiscal 2025 -- with Tenyx slated to close during its fiscal third quarter and Own slated to close during its fiscal fourth quarter. Salesforce's fiscal 2024 ended Jan. 31.

Salesforce isn't shy about acquisitions, having scooped up 39 companies since 2016, with Slack's $27.7 billion price tag topping the list. But the company has taken a purchasing pause in 2024, according to Rebecca Wettemann, founder of independent research firm Valoir. That pause ended in August when the company acquired PredictSpring, a point-of-sale software vendor.

The acquisition of Own isn't surprising, she said, as Own's executive team consists of Salesforce alumni and had secured investment from Salesforce Ventures, the company's VC arm.

"These aren't big acquisitions, but they're important," Wettemann said. "It's a lot easier to integrate an acquisition when you have a good working relationship."

